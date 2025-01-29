Tomorrow's Stars on Stage Today at Simon® Malls

Simon® teams up with music industry luminaries Randy Jackson and Paula Moore to bring music industry access and emerging artists to perform at Simon malls across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced the launch of a new nationwide music experience tour with Greater Than Distribution. Led by Greater Than Co-CEOs, music legend Randy Jackson and A&R (Artist & Repertoire) expert Paula Moore, the Scouting for Stars® @themall™ tour will give Gen Z a front row seat to all aspects of the music industry at Simon malls across the country.

The Scouting for Stars @themall tour is an immersive experience that provides a venue for aspiring talent to connect with musicians, gain new songwriting skills and insight, learn from music industry executives what it takes to make it in the business, and draw inspiration from some of today's hottest up-and-coming artists. This pioneering tour will feature performances from a revolving lineup of more than 150 handpicked rising artists, including Jules Walcott, Tealousy, Karma, and Nicolas McCoppin, many of whom are recognized through their growing fanbase reach on multiple social media platforms. In addition to the performances and workshops, each stop also includes a talent search with auditions on the first day of each tour stop. One person will be selected to perform as the opening act on Day Two of that event.

"The mall is where generations come together to have fun and make memories," said Lee Sterling, Simon's Chief Marketing Officer. "We know Gen Z loves the mall and connecting in person, just like their parents did. Since music is also about connecting, this tour is a natural fit. Who knows? The next superstar might get their start at one of our properties thanks to the Scouting for Stars @themall tour!"

"The talent search adds another layer of fun and excitement to the tour," said Sterling. "Put it all together and it's the ultimate experience. We're thrilled to provide space for a new generation to learn, share creative ideas and be inspired, while potentially making life-changing connections in the music business."

Beyond connecting signed artists with fans at Simon malls, the Scouting for Stars @themall tour also aims to elevate and educate emerging artists in each city the tour visits. The tour will provide a platform for yet-to-be-discovered artists to interact and learn directly from music industry executives through on-site educational workshops focusing on songwriting and content creation. Everyone attending these sessions must pre-register. Pre-registration is free, but spots are limited.

"I've been fortunate throughout my career to witness what can happen when doors open and talented newcomers get an opportunity to grow and shine. I've seen it and lived it as a musician, mentor and music executive," said Randy Jackson of Greater Than Distribution. "There is so much talent out there, and as the first music company to go on tour to discover stars city by city, this experience may very well bring about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a budding new artist," added Paula Moore, Greater Than Co-CEO. "We are glad to bring this to life with our friends at Simon as their malls are often the third space for Gen Z and others."

Whether listening to your favorite songs with family or shopping with friends, odds are you have fond memories tied to both music and the mall. Through this collaboration, Simon and Greater Than Distribution will bring the two worlds together in one place. The Scouting for Stars @themall tour is scheduled to stop at 20 Simon locations between February and August 2025. Each stop is a two-day event that will highlight many surprise and delight moments to go along with the educational and music experiences, including special retailer promotions, "brand hauls" and other on-trend giveaways reflecting popular culture, fashion, and music.

The tour experience will blend numerous "wow" factors from Greater Than's first-ever collaboration with globally recognized artist Trevor Andrew, aka, Trouble Andrew, blending pop art with street style in various apparel and accessories that will drop throughout the tour. All who pre-register will receive an exclusive limited edition tote bag and shirt.

The Scouting for Stars @themall tour kicks off February 21-22, 2025, at Katy Mills® in Houston. The final stop is August 22-23 at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. The concerts are free for shoppers and visitors. For details about all stops, please visit the Scouting for Stars @the mall website.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Greater Than Distribution

Greater Than Distribution is a modern music distribution and entertainment company that employs an innovative approach to connect creatives with their audiences. Our commitment is to elevate the profiles of the talent of this generation. Founded in April 2023 by career music executive and author Paula Moore, alongside her legendary partner Randy Jackson, the company boasts a diverse and growing roster of talent across various genres while creating and producing visionary collaborations with brands that span from Fortune 500 companies to a global distribution alliance with Virgin Music Group (UMG).

SOURCE Simon