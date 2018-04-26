Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters

Tara T. Masters, CTFA: Promoted to SVP, Chief Operating Officer

Since joining Tompkins in 2000, Masters has held several positions within the Trust Department, including her most recent role as VP, Head of Operations and Senior Trust Advisor where she was responsible for trust and estate administration and providing fiduciary services to independent investment advisors. A graduate of Ithaca College, Masters has also served on several boards within Tompkins County and New York State.

Michelle Bunner: Promoted to Officer – Trust Officer

Bunner, who holds a JD from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, has been responsible for developing estate planning strategies for clients since joining Tompkins in October 2017. Bunner is also a member of the Estate Planning Council of Tompkins County.

Tamer N. Elshourbagy: Promoted to AVP Portfolio Manager

Of the recent promotions, Elshourbagy has the shortest tenure with the company, having joined Tompkins in January 2018. Elshourbagy serves as a key member of the Tompkins Financial Advisors Investment Committee and assists in directing the investment strategy across the Tompkins portfolio offerings.

About Tompkins Financial Advisors:

Tompkins Financial Advisors is the wealth management firm of Tompkins Financial Corporation, a leading New York State-based financial services holding company. With more than a century of experience in helping clients to build, protect, and preserve wealth, Tompkins Financial Advisors provides financial planning, investment management, trust services and estate administration. The firm has regional offices in White Plains, Rochester, Ithaca and southeastern Pennsylvania. Wealth advisors are also available by appointment at Tompkins Financial affiliate locations including Bank of Castile, Mahopac National Bank, Tompkins Trust Company, VIST Bank and Tompkins Insurance Agencies. For more information, visit www.tompkinsfinancialadvisors.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/tompkins-financial-advisors.

Investments are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and may lose value.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tompkins-promotes-senior-trust-officer-to-chief-operating-officer-ahead-of-move-to-new-31-3-million-headquarters-300637575.html

SOURCE Tompkins Financial Advisors

Related Links

http://www.tompkinsfinancialadvisors.com

