Tompkins Robotics Introduces xChange - A Revolution in Automation Sortation Fulfillment

Tompkins Robotics can now deliver end-to-end fulfillment capabilities, including goods-to-person inventory delivery, pick-and-place induction robotics, t-Sort robotic sortation, the new xChange system, and automated packaging. This end-to-end automation of the entire fulfillment operation from storage to packaging—creates tremendous cost, labor, and space savings while optimizing performance through increased capacity, improved accuracy, 24/7 capability, faster cycle times, and industry-leading ROI.

Mike Futch, CEO and President of Tompkins Robotics shared, "We are proud to unveil this breakthrough automation technology with our partner, IAM Robotics. This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to put the final puzzle piece together to maximize fulfillment automation for our industry."

The Atlas robot used for the xChange system is packed with innovative features, including a robust design with a fully-configurable tote tower and a mobile base with rechargeable Lithium-ion battery technology and direct drive wheels. The wheels provide unmatched force/torque compliance for safety (able to be effortlessly moved even when unpowered).

"We are excited to partner with Tompkins to provide a fully-automated sortation/order fulfillment exit process," said Tom Galluzzo, CEO and founder of IAM Robotics. "The collaboration between our robotic systems will be a game-changer for logistics."

xChange is based on Atlas, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) designed for handling and transporting materials within and between zones inside a traditional warehouse environment. Atlas provides flexibility for various tote sizes with configurable vertical shelf positions, making it the perfect fit for the foundation of xChange.

While humans are still very much a part of warehouse fulfillment, the robotic future is now. Robotics and automation will help with operational demands to advance productivity, reduce costs, and meet the speed and dynamic nature of today's fulfillment requirements. The rapid changes brought about in order fulfillment by COVID-19, greater online orders, worker safety, worker shortages, capacity constraints, and other factors will be minimized through the use of xChange. Full, end-to-end, robotic automation is a reality with Tompkins Robotics' portfolio of solutions.

About Tompkins Robotics

Tompkins Robotics is a global leader focused on the robotic automation of distribution operations. Our primary system, t-Sort, consists of autonomous mobile robots that sort a wide range of items and parcels to consolidation points. t-Sort is a portable, automated material handling sortation system that is creating a huge paradigm shift in the supply chain and how the basic distribution function of order fulfillment is accomplished. We continue to expand this core system with new innovative robotic systems such as the xChange to automate processes in fulfillment operations. Our systems maximize performance with mobile, scalable and flexible robotics solutions that grow and change on-demand to meet customer needs. We create profit and value for our clients, making them more agile and adaptable to the highly dynamic changes in the marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsrobotics.com.

About IAM Robotics

IAM Robotics is the future of material handling. Our mobile robotics platform powers operational excellence in an on-demand world. We are dedicated to building adaptable and safe robotics solutions that seamlessly integrate into any operational environment. Our team of robotics engineers and supply chain veterans work closely with partners to model, simulate, and configure optimal solutions that keep their businesses competitive. IAM Robotics was founded in 2012 and is proudly based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company is home to over 60 employees and supports customers worldwide. To learn more, please visit iamrobotics.com.

