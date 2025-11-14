TOMS and Save the Children Continue Their Shared Mission to Empower Kids Through Education

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two decades ago, TOMS launched with a revolutionary idea: that business could be used as a force for good, and that every pair of shoes purchased could spark change in a child's life. On November 6, that founding vision came full circle as TOMS visited Monson-Sultana School in Central California to provide new shoes to K-8 students, thanks to purchases made on the brand's One for One™ Days.

TOMS x Save The Children

The shoe distribution event, held in partnership with Save the Children , honors the giving model that started it all. This year, TOMS brought back its iconic One for One promise for two special days—June 8 in celebration of International Children's Day, and August 9 for back to school. On those days, for every pair of shoes purchased on TOMS.com , TOMS pledged to donate a pair to a child in need. The response was overwhelming, and last week those promises were fulfilled.

"Seeing the direct connection between our customers' purchases and the impact we can make together never gets old," said Becky Kent, TOMS VP of Impact. "The families who shopped with us on One for One Days made this moment possible. They chose to be part of something bigger, and through our trusted partner Save the Children, we're able to turn those purchases into meaningful change. Now kids at Monson-Sultana will each have a new pair of shoes that fit well and feel good."

Each pair donated represents more than just comfort and protection—it's a reminder that when we come together, we create better tomorrows. For many families, receiving shoes through programs like this means they can redirect resources toward other essential needs.

"When children have the essentials they need—like a sturdy pair of shoes—they can walk and run confidently toward their full potential," said Lucero Chavez Ramirez, California State Director for Save the Children. "We're honored to partner with TOMS and their customers, whose generosity is transforming individual acts of kindness into lasting change in children's lives."

TOMS' partnership with Save the Children builds on a shared legacy of impact. Since 2006, TOMS has donated over 100 million pairs of shoes and has given more than $200M USD in the form of shoe donations and monetary grants to nonprofits across the globe. The brand has given more than 1.3 million shoes through its partnership with Save the Children alone—all powered by customers who believe, like TOMS does, that commerce and compassion can step forward together. Today, TOMS continues evolving its mission while staying true to its founding purpose: improving the lives of children by helping support their education, health, and well-being.

About TOMS

Founded in Venice Beach in 2006, TOMS brought a simple idea to life: that a single pair of shoes could spark a global movement. What began with its iconic Alpargata has grown into a full lifestyle brand, offering espadrilles, sandals, sneakers and casual dress shoes for women, men and kids. With its signature CloudBound™ underfoot technology, the company puts all-day comfort at the forefront of its design. Today, TOMS is sold in over 30 countries, available direct to consumers on over 10 regionalized websites and through a variety of global retail partners. Every purchase helps support children's education, health and well-being. As a Certified B Corporation, TOMS continues to use business as a true force for good, building a legacy of Better Tomorrows with every pair.

Learn more at www.TOMS.com and follow @TOMS on social media.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, the global humanitarian organization has been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world , Save the Children gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. It does whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming the future we share. Save the Children's results , financial statements and charity ratings reaffirm it is a charity you can trust. Follow Save the Children on Facebook , Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Michele Marie PR

[email protected]

SOURCE TOMS