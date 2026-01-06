TOMS FOUNDER, BLAKE MYCOSKIE, LAUNCHES ENOUGH, A MENTAL-HEALTH FOCUSED BRAND GIVING 100% OF PROCEEDS TO NONPROFIT PARTNERS

Inspired by Blake's personal mental health journey, this brand is focused on mental health awareness and helping people realize they are ENOUGH.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS, today announces the launch of ENOUGH, a new lifestyle brand and cultural intervention rooted in mental health awareness, connection, and impact. Inspired by Mycoskie's personal mental health journey, ENOUGH is designed to help normalize conversations around mental health while directly supporting organizations working to transform and save lives.

ENOUGH Bracelets

ENOUGH is uniquely structured as a brand wholly owned by a nonprofit organization, with 100% of proceeds donated to nonprofit partners focused on mental health support, advocacy, and access to care, including National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) , Project Healthy Minds , and Active Minds . This model ensures that every purchase directly contributes to a meaningful and measurable impact.

"ENOUGH was born from my own journey of realizing that even with my previous success, I never felt like I was enough," said Blake Mycoskie, Founder of ENOUGH. "This brand is about connection, conversation, and reminding people that they are already enough and are not alone in these struggles, while ensuring real resources reach the organizations doing life-saving work every day."

The brand launches with the ENOUGH Bracelet Set, available exclusively at weareenough.org . The beaded leather bracelets are handcrafted with glass beads and genuine leather, priced at $58, the bracelets are intentionally sold as a two-pack to encourage gifting and connection, reinforcing the idea that healing doesn't happen alone. The brand also offers a pay-what-you-can option , so the bracelets can be purchased by anyone and everyone who needs them.

Each bracelet is handmade in India, a place that played a meaningful role in Mycoskie's own healing journey. The bracelets feature a green colorway, symbolizing the internationally recognized color for mental health awareness.

ENOUGH aims to sit at the intersection of purpose and design, offering consumers a tangible way to support mental health initiatives while fostering connection and conversation through everyday wear.

To learn more or shop the launch, visit: weareenough.org .

ABOUT ENOUGH

ENOUGH is a lifestyle brand and cultural intervention that reminds us that we are enough. It is a unique brand, as it is a business fully owned by a nonprofit, which gives 100% of its profits to nonprofit partners focused on transforming and saving lives every day. ENOUGH's nonprofit partners include National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), Born this Way Foundation, Project Healthy Minds, and Active Minds.

To create a daily reminder that you are enough, the nonprofit has the ENOUGH bracelets. The bracelet serves as a daily reminder for people, a visible and tangible reminder of their 'enoughness'.

