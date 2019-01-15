Tom's of Maine Elevates Natural Deodorant Category with New Natural Strength Line Providing 48-Hour Protection

Tom's of Maine Natural Strength Deodorant is made with some of the best ingredients derived from nature – including a carefully chosen combination of botanicals – and is free from artificial fragrances, petrochemicals, parabens, aluminum and preservatives.

"We completely reimagined what a premium natural deodorant should offer and 48-hour odor protection in our new Natural Strength line is a game changer," said Ashley Jennings, senior brand manager at Tom's of Maine. "As the leader in the category, we know what women want most in a natural deodorant and are constantly working to provide innovative, effective natural options. Natural Strength and its exclusive technology featuring botanicals is a direct result of this dedication."

Tom's of Maine Women's Natural Strength Deodorant comes in three scents: Fresh Powder, Fresh Coconut and Fresh Sage. The line is available at Target and other select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99. The Natural Strength line will join Tom's of Maine's popular 24-hour Long Lasting natural deodorants.

Since 1970, Tom's of Maine has been committed to making safe and effective products that harness the best of nature. Every year, the company gives 10% of profits back to help people and the planet.

You can learn more about Tom's of Maine, its complete natural care portfolio and how the company makes its products by visiting www.TomsofMaine.com and www.Facebook.com/TomsofMaine .

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine has been making safe, effective natural personal care products for 49 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. The company has a long-standing commitment to caring for people and the planet. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. All packaging is recyclable through a partnership with upcycling leader TerraCycle or participating municipalities. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at http://www.facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

