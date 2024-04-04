Tom's of Maine Launches New Deodorant Line, Encouraging Consumers to Smell Good and Do Good

New deodorant offers 11 scents with naturally sourced and derived moisture-locking ingredients inside modern containers made from 100% Recycled Plastic

Dermatologist Expert Dr. Adeline Kikam of @BrownSkinDerm joins launch efforts to help consumers understand what it means to go natural with their underarm protection

KENNEBUNK, Maine, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 50 years of dedication to the mission of making products that are good for the consumer and the planet, Tom's of Maine announces the new Smell Good, Good campaign, challenging consumers to get real about natural underarm protection by replacing current products with an all-new line of Tom's of Maine Deodorant and Antiperspirant .

"At Tom's of Maine, we strive to make top-of-the-line natural personal care products that are rooted in good all around," said Cristiane Martini, General Manager at Tom's of Maine. "That's why we're introducing our Smell Good, Good campaign with this launch. We believe in combining the good in science and nature to help people smell good, with our new odor and wetness protection, while also feeling proud of supporting a brand that does good for people and our communities."

The new Tom's of Maine Deodorant and Antiperspirant line is not tested on animals and is free from dyes, parabens, baking soda, and artificial fragrances and preservatives. The deodorant is aluminum-free, designed for smooth glide and to go on clear, and is made with naturally sourced and derived moisture-locking ingredients and aloe vera. The antiperspirant provides extra effective 48-hour odor and sweat protection. All products come in a modern container made with 100% recycled plastic.

For those looking to better understand what it means to use natural deodorant and antiperspirant, Tom's of Maine has teamed up with Board Certified Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Adeline Kikam of @brownskinderm , to help consumers get real about going natural.

"I genuinely like Tom's of Maine products and recommend them a lot to my patients," said Dr. Kikam. "I'm excited to help launch the all-new Tom's of Maine Deodorant line because the ingredients are well researched for efficacy and safety. I like the range of options, not only in scents, but product types customers have when it comes to odor and sweat control."

Tom's of Maine Deodorant [MSRP: $7.99] is available in 11 scents, including Clean Coast, Coconut Mango, Cucumber Aloe, Eucalyptus Mint, Lemongrass Tea Tree, Mountain Spring, North Woods, Rose Vanilla, Sandalwood Vanilla, Unscented, and Wild Lavender. The antiperspirant line is available in two scents, Cucumber Aloe and North Woods. All products are now available nationwide at retailers like Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and at Amazon.com.

To learn more about the new Tom's of Maine Deodorant and Antiperspirant line visit TomsofMaine.com

About Tom's of Maine®

Tom's of Maine®, a Colgate-Palmolive® (NYSE: CL) company, has been making natural, safe, and effective personal care products for 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. All of Tom's products are cruelty-free and most products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/officialtomsofmaine/ .

