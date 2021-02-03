Tom's Watch Bar, the new sports watching entertainment experience, announces first new location at Coors Field in Downtown Denver's McGregor Square

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Watch Bar announced today its newest location in Downtown Denver's McGregor Square, in the shadows of Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. The new sports watching entertainment experience, Tom's Watch Bar is the perfect spot for any sports fan, group or private party. With its giant stadium screen and Tom's Watch Bars 360° degree viewing room, every seat is the best seat in the house. Sports fans can watch and listen to their game of choice, play sports-based games with prizes, and enjoy Tom's Watch Bar's signature cocktails, oversized two handled beers, and mix of traditional and innovative menu offerings. With over 230 outdoor seats, Tom's Watch Bar is the perfect place to enjoy watching sports in Colorado's 300+ days of sunshine.



Tom's Watch Bar features "All the Sports, All the Time", from professional to collegiate, international, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar also has premium sound for the big games, and the ability to personalize the sound for your game of choice.



"Tom's Watch Bar takes Americans' passion for watching sports of all kinds to the next level, and where better to watch, drink and eat than Downtown Denver's newest venue, McGregor Square at Coors Field. Our 100+ screens and programmable sound make every seat the best seat in the house. We are proud to bring our unique combination of screens, drink and food to our hometown of Denver," said Tom Ryan, Co-Founder of Toms Watch Bar.



"Our vision for McGregor Square was to bring a new level of energy and excitement to Downtown Denver and the home of the Colorado Rockies," said McGregor Square lead developer and Colorado Rockies Chairman/Owner and CEO Dick Monfort. "A huge part of that energy is Tom's Watch Bar. We couldn't be more excited to have Tom's Watch Bar on board, providing sports fans - particularly Rockies fans - with a completely new level of sports bar right next door to Coors Field."

Tom's Watch Bar is joining these proud tenants of McGregor Square: Bank of Colorado, Tattered Cover, Starbucks, Rock Fitness, Flowers on the Vine, The Rally Hotel, Red Canary and Lewis Roca, with more to be announced in the coming months.

The opening is scheduled for March 2021.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Founded in 2014, Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time", Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming covers all sports, from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. In addition to great viewing, premium and customized sound, and innovative drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar is like no other. Tom's offers games, contests and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party.

Based in Denver, Colorado, and led by an experienced and energized management team, Tom's Watch Bar is committed to aggressive growth with a focus on sports centers, casinos and airports. For more information, please contact Brooks Schaden (303-592-3825) or Tom Ryan (303-589-6154)

About McGregor Square

Scheduled to open Spring 2021, McGregor Square will be a dynamic addition to historic Lower Downtown Denver, taking up the entire square block just south of Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. McGregor Square is comprised of three towers that include The Rally Hotel managed by Sage Hospitality, condominiums, office and retail space, fine dining and a food hall, all surrounding a 28,000 square foot content plaza that will host year-round events like concerts, festivals and an ice-skating rink in the winter. The project is designed by Stantec and Hensel Phelps is the general contractor on the project. Bank of Colorado and UMB Bank provided financing for the project and Kentwood City Properties is the realtor for the condominiums. For more information, please visit www.mcgregorsquare.com.

SOURCE Tom’s Watch Bar