Tom's Watch Bar, the Official Sports Bar of the Colorado Rockies, Opens in McGregor Square at Coors Field

DENVER, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Watch Bar , the ultimate sports-watching experience and the official sports bar of the Colorado Rockies, will open Monday, June 14 in McGregor Square at Coors Field. Breaking the mold of the traditional sports bar, Tom's Watch Bar will provide guests and fans with an elevated, 360-degree viewing room complete with personalized audio at every table, dozens of tap beers and craft cocktails, and more.

From professional and college games, to emerging and outrageous sports, every seat at Tom's will be the best seat in the house. The two-story 20,000 square-foot bar and restaurant boasts over 155 screens, in addition to the central oversized "stadium" screen and will seat up to 735 guests with an expansive selection of indoor and outdoor seating.

We are thrilled to open Tom's Watch Bar in the shadow of Coors Field and introduce Denver to the ultimate way to watch your favorite game," said Tom's Watch Bar Co-Founder, Tom Ryan. "When we were concepting Tom's Watch Bar, we knew that screenplay was an important part of the evolving sports bar experience and wanted to challenge ourselves to identify an innovative way to take it to the next level. We provide you with speedy and high-quality food and beverage service, so you can focus on what really matters: the big game, and the people you're watching it with."

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar will offer a wide array of domestic, imported and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein. Rounding out the bar menu will be a selection of craft cocktails and an approachable wine list. The food menu will feature high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy the hungry sports fan.

"We are excited that Tom's Watch Bar is also home to the first-ever AC Golden Tank Room which serves fresh beer out of copper tanks above the bar – a whole new way of enjoying beer, just as if you were drinking fresh, brite beer at the brewery. The AC Golden Tank Room features AC Golden's flagship beers from Colorado Native, as well as other beers such as Batch 19 and Barmen, which all pair perfectly with the food service from Tom's Watch Bar. Come for a pint, a meal, or rent space out for a private party and enjoy a taste of Colorado."

When guests are ready to get in on the action, they can try out the Topgolf Swing Suites, which are state-of-the-art simulator bays that boast a variety of virtual games including signature Topgolf target games; Zombie Dodgeball, hockey, baseball, football, carnival games and more.

The restaurant brings approximately 150 new jobs to the Denver market, and all staff members are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to keep employees and guests safe. Tom's Watch Bar will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. daily and will open at 11 a.m. on Rockies' home game days.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Founded in 2014, Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time", Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming covers all sports; from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. In addition to great viewing, premium and customized sound, and innovative drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar is like no other. Tom's offers games, contests and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party. Based in Denver, Colorado, and led by an experienced and energized management team, Tom's Watch Bar is committed to aggressive growth with a focus on sports centers, casinos and airports. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

About AC Golden Brewing Company

AC Golden was established in 2007 as an incubator brewery charged with the mission of brewing up the new west by developing innovative small batch beers. Since then, AC Golden has become home to numerous innovative, award-winning beers, bringing home 14 medals at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. In 2014, AC Golden was honored as the Large Brewer of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. Today, the brewery is best known for its Colorado Native family of beers, all of which are uniquely brewed with 100 percent Colorado-sourced ingredients and sold only in Colorado. AC Golden is part of Tenth and Blake Beer Company, the craft division of Molson Coors.

