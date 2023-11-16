tomtoc x U Drives Custom Bag To Next Level!

News provided by

tomtoc

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2023，tomtoc is thrilled to announce the latest addition to the tomtoc x U series: custom VintPack-TA1 backpack service, featuring 22 vibrant colors and 9 playful modules for customization. tomtoc is committed to providing digital gear owners (DGOs) with best-in-class, innovative travel and storage solutions.

Continue Reading
tomtoc x U: VintPack Collection
tomtoc x U: VintPack Collection
tomtoc x U: Explorer Collection
tomtoc x U: Explorer Collection

tomtoc x U-Customize Your Next Bag
tomtoc x U customization service allows users to customize tomtoc's EDC sling bag and even X-Pac version sling bag. Starting from November 16th, the custom VintPack-TA1 backpack is available online. It is a bold addition to the tomtoc x U series, expanding their commitment to customization and self-expression. Featuring 22 vibrant colors inspired by the changing seasons and incorporating 9 playful modules for added personalization, users can reimagine the classic backpack into various styles to break the convention of pack trading service.

A Blend of Style and Sustainability
In 2020, tomtoc launched the upgraded Recycled Collection - the best-selling laptop sleeve series - A13 and A42 lines have both been upgraded with RPET (recycled polyethylene tetraphyte). But tomtoc's commitment to sustainability doesn't stop at sleeves, they are now extending it to backpacks. In 2023, they achieved certification under the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), marking a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

Exclusive BFCM Promotions
During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tomtoc will release a series of exclusive promotions with up to 50% off products. From limited-time offers to exciting giveaways, this is a season of giving back to our dedicated community.

Black Friday Sale (11/17-11/26)
Cyber Monday Sale (11/27-12/3)

About tomtoc
tomtoc has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories, including laptop protection, travel essentials, tablet protection and gaming accessories. tomtoc has received accolades and awards of NBC, Wirecutter, iMore and more for its dedication to quality, design, and customer satisfaction, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
www.tomtoc.com 

SOURCE tomtoc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.