TomTom Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Drivers Navigate Complex Roadway Environments with its Detailed Orbis Maps for Automated Driving

TomTom's advanced multi-source in-vehicle navigation services cover broader areas and offer enhanced details and accuracy to ensure vehicles are safer, more connected, and increasingly autonomous.

SAN ANTONIO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the automotive map industry, and based on its findings, recognizes TomTom with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is a trailblazer in developing location technology and digital mapping solutions.

TomTom

Over the past three decades, TomTom has refined personal navigation and unlocked the potential for mapmaking with its real-time, community-driven mapping technologies. Today, the company sets new global standards and offers a robust foundation for innovators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), automakers, developers, and businesses of all sizes to tailor mapping solutions to their specific needs. To inspire innovation, the company leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence and partnerships with leading technology companies to build fresh, accurate, and interoperable maps.

TomTom's Orbis Maps distinguish it in the market and highlight its superior value proposition over competitors in automated driving. It allows users to enhance base maps with routing datasets and real-time traffic information for a precise estimated time of arrival, simplify on-demand services with detailed street maps and points of interest, identify optimal routes and charging points for electric vehicles, and improve driver safety with predictive maneuvers for automated vehicles.

TomTom's ADAS and HD map layers provide a border-to-border, highly accurate, and realistic representation of the roadway, including essential details for advanced driving applications. The HD layers revolutionize automated driving systems with their three-dimensional geometry and provide an exact model of the surrounding environment, allowing vehicles to navigate with unprecedented precision of up to 25 centimeters. The advanced mapping solutions' crucial functionalities for modern vehicles include:

Speed warnings, intelligent speed assistance, and adaptive cruise control

Eco-routing and traffic sign recognition,

Nuanced navigation and maneuvering with lane-specific driving information, from recognizing lane dividers to adhering to speed limits,

intelligent speed adaptation, and speed warning,

Advanced lane guidance and hands-free driving,

Highly precise vehicle positioning with minimal data usage, and

Robust feedback mechanisms for continuous enhancement of capabilities.

Manuel Albornoz, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, observed "TomTom delivers its technology across various markets, including enterprise, government, automotive, and consumer sectors. The company offers superior location-based services that span over 200 countries and territories. This expansive coverage relies on community-driven insights, local expert knowledge, and traditional data sources such as field surveys and satellite imagery. The result is a vibrant, dynamic representation of the world that caters to the needs of over five billion people globally."

TomTom offers a nuanced, constantly updated view of traffic conditions by leveraging data from over five trillion consumer-driven points, road sensors, and incident reports, providing the most accurate real-time traffic information. This gives the company a competitive edge in the industry. It enables real-time navigation adjustments and provides a foundational dataset for predicting traffic flow, identifying bottlenecks, and planning future road network improvements.

The company's customer-centric strategies, authentic approach, flawless execution, and diverse portfolio, including partnerships with over 30 car brands and over 14 million vehicles deploying its advanced driver assistance systems – ADAS – foster its market leadership.

"TomTom's ability to innovate in speed assist, lane control, and comprehensive high-definition maps enhances driving experience across various vehicle brands. Furthermore, TomTom's scalable solutions respond to the immediate needs of its diverse customer base and anticipate future demand, solidifying its reputation as a leader in delivering customer-centric mapping solutions," added Kamalesh Moharangam, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Contact us:

Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.210.477.8457

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan