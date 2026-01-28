TomTom Joins Precisely Data Link Program, Bringing Authoritative Map and Street Data to the Pre‑Linked Data Ecosystem

Customers gain streamlined access to ready‑to‑use business, consumer and location data that improves accuracy, reduces integration effort, and speeds decision‑making

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced that TomTom , the specialist in mapping and location technology, has joined Data Link . Data Link is a partner program designed to simplify integration and interoperability across participating vendors' data portfolios, connecting Precisely's data with complementary datasets from a network of trusted, industry-leading providers. This milestone deepens the long-standing partnership between Precisely and TomTom, making it easier and more cost-effective for organizations to combine and use trusted, high-quality data needed for effective, accurate decision-making.

Organizations often rely on external datasets from multiple providers to power their operations, analyses, and AI. Yet integrating this data is time-consuming and labor-intensive, often resulting in errors and long delays before the data is usable. Data Link solves this challenge by providing an ecosystem of datasets pre-linked across providers, eliminating the complexity, time, and resources typically required to connect multi-source data.

"Precisely and TomTom have worked together for many years, empowering businesses with best-in-class data and location intelligence," said Craig Smith, Account Management Director for the US at TomTom. "Joining the Data Link program strengthens that collaboration and reflects a shared commitment to helping organizations get more value from trusted data."

TomTom's industry-leading map data solutions enable organizations to enhance transportation efficiency, optimize traffic management and routing, and make more informed location planning and urban development decisions. When paired with data from Precisely and other Data Link partners, customers unlock a new level of context and value, enabling them to easily and efficiently make informed decisions across a wide range of applications including:

Product & Service Delivery – Last-mile accuracy with clearer routing and destination insight before delivery.

– Last-mile accuracy with clearer routing and destination insight before delivery. Risk Assessment & Underwriting – Risk evaluation with visibility into streets, traffic, and surrounding conditions.

– Risk evaluation with visibility into streets, traffic, and surrounding conditions. Urban Planning – Smarter planning and investment with deeper community and infrastructure insight.

– Smarter planning and investment with deeper community and infrastructure insight. Site Selection – Accelerated identification of high-potential locations using map data paired with customer and community insight.

– Accelerated identification of high-potential locations using map data paired with customer and community insight. Logistics & Supply Chain Management – Optimized routes and strengthened resilience by combining map, traffic, and business data.

"Organizations depend on external data to power critical decisions and operations, from last-mile delivery and site selection to risk assessment and urban planning. But too often, turning that data into something usable means weeks of wrangling, reconciliation, and technical lift," said Dan Adams, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Enrichment at Precisely. "By welcoming TomTom into the Data Link partner program, we're expanding a trusted ecosystem of pre-linked data that customers can connect easily, accelerating time-to-insight, lowering integration costs, and unlocking innovation at scale."

The addition of TomTom expands the Data Link program, joining industry leaders like Dun & Bradstreet, Overture Maps Foundation, GeoX Analytics, and Regrid to build a connected data ecosystem that helps organizations solve shared data challenges. Learn more about the powerful combination of Precisely, TomTom, and the trusted partners of the Data Link program.

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

