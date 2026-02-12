TOMY Introduces Loved Collectible, Momiji, to the U.S. Market

TOMY International brings the beloved blind box brand to American audiences, offering unique, collectible message dolls rooted in connection and kindness.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY, one of the world's leading toy companies, announces today the introduction of Momiji to the U.S. market. TOMY will be showcasing the cult-favorite collectible brand at Toy Fair New York, taking place February 14-17, 2026 in New York City. Known for its cute but clever collectible message dolls, Momiji blends the dopamine rush of blind-box excitement with meaningful hidden messages that celebrate friendship, kindness, and connection.

Popular with all ages and on-trend for Gen Z and Millennial collectors worldwide, each Momiji doll includes a concealed message card, adding a personal and emotional layer to the viral blind-box experience. The brand has built a global following through its artist-driven details, nostalgic sensibility, and moments of surprise that extend beyond unboxing.

At its core, Momiji is focused on making life lovelier. Through collectible storytelling and intentional design, the brand creates small moments of connection that resonate with collectors in today's digital-first world.

Through its partnership with TOMY, Momiji is being introduced to collectors with the quality and craftsmanship TOMY is known for. TOMY's distribution expertise ensures Momiji's signature design elements and message-led experience remain central as the brand reaches a wider audience.

Momiji dolls will be available globally, including at lovemomiji.com, where fans can explore collections and connect with the brand's creative community.

Visit Momiji at New York Toy Fair (TOMY Booth Number: 5907, February 14-17, 2026, at Javits Center, NYC) to experience how these small dolls are creating meaningful moments around the world.

About Momiji

Momiji is a beloved collectible brand known for creating message dolls that celebrate friendship, kindness, and meaningful connections. Each Momiji doll features vibrant, modern artwork and hidden fortune tucked inside the removable feet – plus space to write your own personal message or wish. With a focus on creativity, community, and joy, Momiji dolls have become an unmissable unboxing experience for fans and collectors of all ages. Their growing collections can be found globally, including on their website, www.lovemomiji.com.

Momiji is officially represented and licensed by Carlin West Agency LLC.

About TOMY

TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer, and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths, and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants, and toddlers marketed under Lamaze®, The First Years®, and Boon® brands. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution, supporting over 25,000 retail outlets throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No. 7867). © TOMY.

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as global pop star Hatsune Miku, the highly collectible figures of Momiji, Coolkins BFF's, Dinomisaurs and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com.

