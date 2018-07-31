Ton Dou Does Live Ultimate Freedom Concert in Times Square
Aug 30, 2018, 10:37 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ton Dou and several supporters of his bare body freedom movement will be demonstrating the harmlessness and wholesomeness of the nonchalantly bare human body on September 2, 2018, from 12:00 Noon to 6:00PM at Duffy Square in Times Square, as part of his effort to have the responsible at-will practice of bare body freedom recognized and protected as a natural human right.
According to Ton Dou, "As we grow more accustomed to seeing the responsible at-will practice of bare body freedom, we as individuals will redevelop the natural instincts we were all born with to accept and appreciate it, and this would ultimately result in a physically and psychologically healthier and happier humanity and society."
SCHEDULE
Date: Sunday, September 2, 2018
Time: 12:00 Noon - 12:30PM.
Press Conference
Ton Dou will hold a press conference to elaborate on his goal, purpose and vision for the bare body freedom movement.
12:30PM - 1:00PM
Fitness Au Naturel
Bare Body Freedom Meditation/Yoga
1:00PM - 1:30PM
Karaoke Au Naturel
Bare Body Freedom Karaoke Performances
1:30PM - 2:00PM
OpenMic Au Naturel
Bare Body Freedom Speech Presentations
2:00PM - 2:30PM
Dance Au Naturel
Bare Body Freedom Dance Performances
to Music Au Naturel by Ton Dou
2:30 - 3:30PM
Music Au Naturel
Featured Performance by Ton Dou
3:30PM - 4:00PM
Keynote Speech
Written & Delivered by Ton Dou
4:00PM - 4:30PM
The little petition that could
Started & Introduced by Ton Dou
4:30PM - 6:00PM
Bare Body Freedom Petition Signing Party
Gathering of supporters of the cause
LOCATION
Duffy Square in Times Square, New York City, New York.
ABOUT
On the one-year anniversary of his Performance Premier, Ton Dou returns to explain his goal, purpose and vision for The Bare Body Freedom Movement, and how its success could benefit everyone.
The goal is to preserve a natural human right, and secure legal protections and provisions to be responsibly bare publicly as well as privately. The purpose is to isolate lewd behavior from intrinsic wholesome nakedness and rid the world of the stigma associated with the bare human body. The vision is a society in which people are physically and psychologically healthier and more appreciative and respectful of themselves and each other.
MEDIA CONTACT
Anthony Lynn Douglas
Phone: 702 715 2378
Email: Ton.Dou@gmail.com
