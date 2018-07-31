Ton Dou Does Live Ultimate Freedom Concert in Times Square

According to Ton Dou, "As we grow more accustomed to seeing the responsible at-will practice of bare body freedom, we as individuals will redevelop the natural instincts we were all born with to accept and appreciate it, and this would ultimately result in a physically and psychologically healthier and happier humanity and society."

SCHEDULE



Date: Sunday, September 2, 2018



Time: 12:00 Noon - 12:30PM.

Press Conference



Ton Dou will hold a press conference to elaborate on his goal, purpose and vision for the bare body freedom movement.



12:30PM - 1:00PM

Fitness Au Naturel



Bare Body Freedom Meditation/Yoga



1:00PM - 1:30PM

Karaoke Au Naturel



Bare Body Freedom Karaoke Performances



1:30PM - 2:00PM

OpenMic Au Naturel



Bare Body Freedom Speech Presentations



2:00PM - 2:30PM

Dance Au Naturel



Bare Body Freedom Dance Performances



to Music Au Naturel by Ton Dou



2:30 - 3:30PM

Music Au Naturel



Featured Performance by Ton Dou



3:30PM - 4:00PM

Keynote Speech



Written & Delivered by Ton Dou



4:00PM - 4:30PM

The little petition that could



Started & Introduced by Ton Dou



4:30PM - 6:00PM

Bare Body Freedom Petition Signing Party



Gathering of supporters of the cause

LOCATION



Duffy Square in Times Square, New York City, New York.

ABOUT



On the one-year anniversary of his Performance Premier, Ton Dou returns to explain his goal, purpose and vision for The Bare Body Freedom Movement, and how its success could benefit everyone.

The goal is to preserve a natural human right, and secure legal protections and provisions to be responsibly bare publicly as well as privately. The purpose is to isolate lewd behavior from intrinsic wholesome nakedness and rid the world of the stigma associated with the bare human body. The vision is a society in which people are physically and psychologically healthier and more appreciative and respectful of themselves and each other.

MEDIA CONTACT



Anthony Lynn Douglas



Phone: 702 715 2378



Email: Ton.Dou@gmail.com

SOURCE Ton Dou LLC

Related Links

https://www.reverbnation.com/tondou

