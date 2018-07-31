Ton Dou Does Live Ultimate Freedom Concert in Times Square

News provided by

Ton Dou LLC

Aug 30, 2018, 10:37 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ton Dou and several supporters of his bare body freedom movement will be demonstrating the harmlessness and wholesomeness of the nonchalantly bare human body on September 2, 2018, from 12:00 Noon to 6:00PM at Duffy Square in Times Square, as part of his effort to have the responsible at-will practice of bare body freedom recognized and protected as a natural human right.

Bare Body Freedom * Music Au Naturel: https://www.reverbnation.com/tondou

Ultimate Freedom Concert
Ultimate Freedom Concert

According to Ton Dou, "As we grow more accustomed to seeing the responsible at-will practice of bare body freedom, we as individuals will redevelop the natural instincts we were all born with to accept and appreciate it, and this would ultimately result in a physically and psychologically healthier and happier humanity and society."

SCHEDULE

Date: Sunday, September 2, 2018

Time: 12:00 Noon - 12:30PM.

Press Conference

Ton Dou will hold a press conference to elaborate on his goal, purpose and vision for the bare body freedom movement.

12:30PM - 1:00PM

Fitness Au Naturel

Bare Body Freedom Meditation/Yoga

1:00PM - 1:30PM

Karaoke Au Naturel

Bare Body Freedom Karaoke Performances

1:30PM - 2:00PM

OpenMic Au Naturel

Bare Body Freedom Speech Presentations

2:00PM - 2:30PM

Dance Au Naturel

Bare Body Freedom Dance Performances

to Music Au Naturel by Ton Dou

2:30 - 3:30PM

Music Au Naturel

Featured Performance by Ton Dou

3:30PM - 4:00PM

Keynote Speech

Written & Delivered by Ton Dou

4:00PM - 4:30PM

The little petition that could

Started & Introduced by Ton Dou

4:30PM - 6:00PM

Bare Body Freedom Petition Signing Party

Gathering of supporters of the cause

LOCATION

Duffy Square in Times Square, New York City, New York.

ABOUT

On the one-year anniversary of his Performance Premier, Ton Dou returns to explain his goal, purpose and vision for The Bare Body Freedom Movement, and how its success could benefit everyone.

The goal is to preserve a natural human right, and secure legal protections and provisions to be responsibly bare publicly as well as privately. The purpose is to isolate lewd behavior from intrinsic wholesome nakedness and rid the world of the stigma associated with the bare human body.  The vision is a society in which people are physically and psychologically healthier and more appreciative and respectful of themselves and each other.

MEDIA CONTACT

Anthony Lynn Douglas 

Phone: 702 715 2378

Email: Ton.Dou@gmail.com

SOURCE Ton Dou LLC

Related Links

https://www.reverbnation.com/tondou

Also from this source

Jul 31, 2018, 10:37 ET Petition Exempting Public Nudity From Penal Laws Makes Progress...

Jul 31, 2018, 10:37 ET Ton Dou Does Naked Concert In Times Square...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Ton Dou Does Live Ultimate Freedom Concert in Times Square

News provided by

Ton Dou LLC

Aug 30, 2018, 10:37 ET