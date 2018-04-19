TonaLaw Reflects on 17 Years of Helping the Injured & Wronged

The staff of TonaLaw recognizes the fear and uncertainty faced by clients who are injured in accidents. The firm's credo is "We Fight For You," capturing the spirit of founder Tom Tona, a lifelong Suffolk County resident, who, when not fighting for the underdog at work, spends his free time training in the martial art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

"When somebody contacts us, it is because they are suffering from injuries or they have been wrongfully denied money they are owed," states Tom Tona. "We fight hard for people who are hurt or owed money. I liken it to David versus Goliath – when you're the little guy and you're facing a giant insurance company, you need a fighter on your side. And that's TonaLaw."

Helping people who are in pain, dealing with financial distress, and suffering emotionally is what motivated Tona to open the law firm 17 years ago. "In 2001 when I started my own law firm, I knew from the beginning that clients always come first," says Tom Tona. "The things that set TonaLaw apart are: We fight hard to win, we treat our clients like family, and we over work and over prepare every single case in our office. You have our guarantee that we will fight for you and no one will fight harder than us for our clients."

In its 17-year history, TonaLaw has litigated tens of thousands of cases, and recovered tens of millions of dollars for their clients.

The firm considers the effects of its service for each individual client as its most inspiring success.

TonaLaw is also one of the most technologically advanced law firms in Suffolk County. All files are digitally recorded, the firm's owner created and owns a proprietary No-Fault Collection portal where healthcare providers can access their files and financial data regarding their account 24/7, and staff utilizes all current available technology to stay in contact with clients.

TonaLaw will celebrate 17 years of business by enjoying a dinner with staff.

About TonaLaw

TonaLaw practices in 3 distinct areas with staff dedicated to each department: personal injury, No-Fault collections, and business litigation. The firm represents clients locally on Long Island and throughout the Greater New York City area. TonaLaw is actively involved in the community, offering two Veterans Scholarships annually, as well as donations to the Healing Haven Animal Foundation and the veteran centered charity "GI's for G.I.'s". In addition to founder Thomas Tona, the firm features a robust staff of attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, support staff, and a marketing team.

