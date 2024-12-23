Tonaquint Expands Connectivity Options in Utah With Strategic Megaport Partnership

100G-enabled Megaport Deployment in St. George, Utah, Set to Provide Access to a Broader Global Network for Enterprises Amid Growing AI and Cloud Demand

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonaquint Data Centers is strengthening connectivity options in St. George, Utah, welcoming Megaport , a global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider offering on-demand, software-defined networking solutions, into its St. George Data Center.

"Bringing Megaport's global network and solutions into our St. George Data Center will provide customers with direct access to a robust ecosystem of connectivity and providers," said Jim Buie, Tonaquint CEO. "Megaport's presence ensures Tonaquint customers remain agile and competitive in the evolving digital landscape, underscoring our commitment to empowering enterprises with reliable, scalable solutions that meet the demands of AI and HPC workloads."

Tonaquint's Megaport 100G-enabled facility will enable:

Seamless connection to a broader global network, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud and IBM Cloud

Enhanced multi-cloud access for rapid provisioning, flexibility and scalability

Uninterrupted connection for faster time to market and increased productivity

Efficient management of traffic spikes and fluctuations for critical industries like healthcare, financial services and technology

"By teaming up with Tonaquint Data Centers, we're making it easier for Utah businesses to connect, grow and innovate," said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. "Utah is a dynamic, growing market, and our presence in Tonaquint's facility ensures regional enterprises can access global connections on demand and unlock new opportunities—quickly, simply and at scale."

About Tonaquint

Tonaquint is the premier provider of data center and cloud solutions serving emerging United States markets. Tonaquint owns and operates data centers in St. George, Utah, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Boise, Idaho, with available inventory and expansion capabilities at all locations. The company's mission is to provide its customers with a full suite of best-in-class data center and cloud solutions, including colocation, IaaS, DRaaS, BaaS and serverless computing.

Tonaquint was acquired by CVC DIF (formerly DIF Capital Partners), a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €18.0 billion (US $19.5 billion) of assets under management in 2022. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners' ("CVC") multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €190 billion (US $205 billion).

To learn more and get connected, visit tonaquint.com .

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators and managed services companies, and operates in 930+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com .

SOURCE Tonaquint