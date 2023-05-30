TONDEO Makes North American Launch with Donation to Matthew Shepard Foundation

News provided by

TONDEO

30 May, 2023, 13:17 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 100 years, TONDEO blades and scissors have been handcrafted in Solingen, Germany. The Latin inscription Me Fecit Solingen meaning, "Solingen created me," is a seal of distinction dating back to the late Middle Ages that distinguishes cutlery of the highest quality. Today, the term "Made in Solingen," is protected by law and emblazoned on each pair of TONDEO scissors, now available in North America online and direct to professionals.

The brand name TONDEO (ton-DAY-oh) is derived from the Latin word tondere which means, "to cut." Slay all day with a collection of hairdressing, texturing and thinning shears that display like museum pieces at your station, and promise the precision of a warrior at your fingertips.

In the TONDEO workshop, cutting-edge technology and materials including CONBLADE and Damasteel are employed alongside ancient techniques of an artisan trade passed down through generations of local craftsmen.

Engineered for ergonomics and aesthetics, a pair of TONDEO THOR Damascus scissors with Me fecit Solingen engraved on their concave cutting edge are displayed in The German Blade Museum alongside epees and rapiers sought after by Medieval swordsmen for their sharpness and strength.

TONDEO products are developed and refined in collaboration with barbers, salon professionals and a group of internationally acclaimed partners, addressing client needs and market trends to create solutions by stylists, for stylists. Sharpening and original parts replacement ensure your tools' peak performance and longevity.

During the month of June, 5 percent of your TONDEO purchase will be donated to the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Jarrod Harms, VP of Sales for TONDEO North America explained the company's selection of the nonpartisan benefactor was for its 25-year mission, "to change hearts and minds, while inspiring individuals, organizations and communities to embrace the dignity and equality of all people."

Schedule a visit from a TONDEO salon educator for a one-on-one demo or informal scissor party for your team to experience the product line firsthand and receive a sleek, limited edition "Love Heals" bandage holder commemorating LGBTQIA+ PRIDE.

For further information, please contact Jarrod Harms, Vice President, TONDEO North America at [email protected].

