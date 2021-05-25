Tone Announces the Availability of Flows, Enabling Robust Conversations via Triggers

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tone, a leading provider of conversational SMS marketing, sales, and support software, today announced the release of flows. By engaging with customers at key points in the buyer journey, e-commerce retailers can unlock further opportunities for conversions, increased retention, and providing exceptional customer support. Tone Flows enable merchants to turn automated messages into lightning fast conversations. With automated follow-up built in to re-engage customers, Tone Flows will open up many doors to increase average order value and customer lifetime value while creating genuinely happier customers.

"I am really delighted to open up the possibility of continued customer support sequences, " said Juliana Emmanuelli, Senior Product Manager for Tone. "This is just the beginning of what we feel flows can do. We're excited to continue rolling out triggers and providing our brands every opportunity to connect with their customers on a personal level."

Used in conjunction with Tone replies, Flows are a powerful way to deliver experiential messaging. As e-commerce brands build out their conversational marketing and support strategy, activating flows will enable personalized and scalable interaction opportunities with customers.

"Leveraging flows has had a huge impact for us. We're currently using them to keep customers engaged and to organically look for upsell opportunities. When a customer replies to a flow I know they're going to be met with amazing customer service and that allows me to focus on other areas of my business." - Gerardo Gabriel, Founder & CEO at Gerardo Collection.

Release highlights include

Transactional Shopify Triggers

ReCharge Integration Based Triggers

Flows are available immediately for Tone customers to activate from their Tone dashboard.

About Tone

Tone is a conversational SMS marketing, sales, and support platform that helps your store capture more revenue with AI-enhanced, personalized, and human text message conversations. Our platform enables you to run campaigns, respond to incoming text messages, and enable two-way conversations at scale. Trusted by thousands of organizations including Peak Design, PhoneSoap, ThirdLove, and Usual Wines, Tone empowers leading brands to engage and delight their customers. Visit us at www.tonemessaging.com.

