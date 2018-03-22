Tone House® Hosts Third Annual Turf Wars Competition

Tone House has once again partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, who will be on-site with their matches for a mini Turf Wars event. A portion of the event registration fees will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City. Turf Wars is brought to life with some of the biggest names in sports, nutrition and sports science. Key sponsors for the Turf Wars 2018 event include adidas as the official event outfitter with ROAR electrolyte water, NormaTec and Sunniva Super Coffee also joining as event sponsors, and all will be on-site offering product samples and demos.

Turf Wars will begin at 10:30am (women's division) and 2:30pm (men's division), rain or shine, and foster a team-oriented and competitive spirit, while remaining motivating and encouraging—the pillars of Tone House's community and classes. There will be an area for fans to cheer, a NormaTec Pulse Compression Boot station, live DJ, on-site athletic trainer, and special promo items and giveaways for spectators.

To prepare, competitors can train like an athlete by taking part in Tone House's signature athletic training, movement-based, team-oriented group workouts at either of their two NYC studios, as well as a series of Turf Wars training workshops beginning Saturday, March 17. Winners will be awarded prizes from NormaTec, Hyperice, adidas, Sunniva Super Coffee, and Tone House FUEL.

The events include:

One Sprint

Three Sprints

Backwards Up-Downs

Gallops

Runners

1000 Meter Row

Push-ups

Sandbag Clean and Press

Sled Push

"Wild Card"

About Tone House

Tone House is New York City's first-ever extreme athletic-based training studio that allows you to unleash your inner athlete. The workouts are team-oriented and the competitive, motivating and encouraging atmosphere guarantees optimal fitness results. Whether you're an elite athlete, or want to train like one, Tone House will push you out of your comfort zone and help you reach your full potential. There are two studio locations Nomad (32 E 31st Street, New York, NY 10016) and UES (201 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021). Follow Tone House on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information visit www.tonehouse.com.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC (BBBS of NYC), the nation's first and NYC's largest youth mentoring organization, has served the changing needs of New York City's most at-risk youth since 1904. The volunteer- and donor-based organization offers a variety of specialized mentoring programs to help children facing more complex challenges – including immigrant youth, children of incarcerated parents and those in foster care – as well as the Workplace Mentoring Program, which helps businesses throughout New York City positively impact the lives of young people and build a foundation for professional success. Additionally, since 1992 BBBS of NYC has worked through its Center for Training and Professional Development to equip non-profit professionals throughout New York City to develop and enhance their own mentor-based programs and organizations.

Through the support of individuals, foundations and corporations, this not-for-profit agency has been able to change the lives of the city's most disadvantaged children, matching them with caring adult role models – dependable friends who can help to expand their horizons, realize their potential and enrich their futures. All contributions enable BBBS of NYC to continue to foster current match relationships and also provide more New York City children with life-changing mentors. Approximately $3,500 funds the establishment of a new one-on-one match relationship for one year. To learn more, become a mentor, donate and/or offer support, please visit www.bigsnyc.org.

