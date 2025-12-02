Tone It Up Reacquired by Original Co-Founder Karena Dawn, Returning the Beloved Women's Fitness Brand to Its Roots of Empowerment and Community

The Iconic Platform Enters a New Era of Wellness, Connection, and Authentic Sisterhood to Shape the Future of Wellness

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tone It Up, the leading women's fitness community platform, has been reacquired by one of the original co-founders, Karena Dawn, marking a powerful return to the helm of the brand she built from the ground up. Dawn's reacquisition represents a full-circle moment for the brand with a renewed focus on the authenticity, connection, and empowerment that have defined Tone It Up consistently since its 2009 inception.

For sixteen years, Tone It Up has inspired millions of women worldwide through expert-led workouts, nutrition guidance, and a supportive global community that uplifts and connects them through a shared love of physical and mental health. Since the company sold a portion to Tengram Capital Partners in 2018 for working capital and was later bought by GoSaga in early 2025, Dawn's reclaim of leadership as the sole owner allows her to protect the brand's heart and reimagine its next chapter.

"This isn't just the next iteration of Tone It Up—it's a return to why we started, to help women move, feel strong, and stay connected," said Dawn. "While the fitness landscape has transformed, our mission remains the same: to empower women to live healthier, happier, and more confident lives. I'm thrilled to evolve Tone It Up into its next existence."

As part of that evolution, Tone It Up app users can access the January challenge "New Year, New TI-YOU," which will feature original Tone It Up trainers Chyna Malik, Tori Dietz, and Stef Corgel, to bring a renewed focus on movement, mental health, and feeling good at every stage of life. In this new chapter, Dawn returns to her role as CEO and creative director, and the brand welcomes new Director of Marketing Deseray Cummings. A glimpse into other updates includes a website and app revamp, reformulation of nutrition products, a revival of workouts from veteran TIU Trainer Kristina Earnest, and a new podcast, Tone It Down, centered on comforting conversations with friends about life's in-between moments, for real talk, real laughs, and real connection.

Tone It Up is the leading women's fitness community platform co-founded by Karena Dawn. Designed to support every step of a woman's health and wellness journey, Tone It Up offers a supportive community, expert-led workout programs, nutrition plans and products, and fitness essentials to millions of women worldwide. With hundreds of on-demand workouts – including strength training, yoga, HIIT, cardio, and meditation – Tone It Up empowers women to live their healthiest, happiest, and most confident lives.

