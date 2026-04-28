TONE Launches on Amazon, Expanding Access to Its Fragrance-First Personal Care Line

The creator-built brand builds on breakout retail success, bringing its premium grooming essentials and fragrance layering ritual to Gen Z and Gen Alpha shoppers nationwide Amazon shoppers nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TONE , the fragrance-forward personal care brand redefining how men approach grooming, has announced its launch on Amazon , marking the next major milestone in the company's rapid retail expansion. Building on a breakout first year at Target , the brand is expanding its reach to Amazon consumers nationwide with its premium lineup of body wash, deodorant, on-the-go cologne, roll-on fragrance oil, lip balm and body lotion.

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TONE is reshaping the personal care category by moving beyond basic odor protection and positioning personal care as a daily scent ritual. As a personal care brand that leads with scent, TONE encourages consumers to layer premium scents across product formats that reflect their mood, routine and identity. With its Amazon launch, the brand is expanding access to these elevated scent experiences, inviting consumers to discover fragrances as part of a more personalized and expressive approach to everyday care.

"Launching on Amazon is a pivotal step in bringing TONE to more consumers nationwide," said Nathaniel Weiss, CEO & Co-Founder of TONE. "We created TONE to help the next generation show up confidently through premium products and intentional scent rituals. Expanding to Amazon allows us to meet our community in another place where they already shop, while continuing to build a brand that reflects how they live, move and express themselves."

Available on Amazon in the brand's signature Coconut, Fresh, Woodland, and Citrus scents, TONE's core assortment includes body wash, deodorant, on-the-go cologne, and roll-on fragrance oil, along with body lotion in Coco Vanilla and a five-pack lip balm assortment featuring Vanilla Mint, Original, and Cool Lime. By offering products in complementary formats and scents, TONE is making it easier for consumers to build customizable fragrance routines that elevate everyday grooming into an act of self-expression.

The brand was founded by AMP (Any Means Possible) , the influential creator collective composed of Kai Cenat , Duke Dennis , ChrisNxtDoor , Fanum , Agent 00 and ImDavisss . Since launching in 2019, AMP has cultivated a deeply engaged audience, building a powerful ecosystem where community, content and commerce intersect.

Following its breakout retail performance at Target, TONE's expansion to Amazon underscores the brand's growing momentum as one of the fastest-growing fragrance-forward men's personal care brands in the market. By combining premium products, cultural relevance, and a creator-led community, TONE is scaling its fragrance-first approach to meet the evolving preferences of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers wherever they shop.

TONE products are available now on Amazon . To mark the launch, TONE is dropping a new commercial featuring the AMP collective, packed with the group's signature humor and energy to introduce the brand to Amazon shoppers nationwide. For more information, visit https://tone.shop/ or follow @toneexclusive on Instagram and TikTok .

About TONE:

TONE is a fragrance-forward personal care brand helping the next generation show up confidently through bold scents and premium products designed for life on the move. Built for Gen Z and Gen Alpha men, TONE transforms everyday grooming into a personalized scent ritual with body wash, deodorant, on-the-go cologne & body mist and roll-on fragrance oils that make it easy to smell good anytime, anywhere. Founded by AMP (Any Means Possible) – the powerhouse creator collective made up of Kai Cenat , Duke Dennis , ChrisNxtDoor , Fanum , Agent 00 and ImDavisss – TONE combines cultural relevance, creator influence and innovative scent formats to redefine how young consumers experience personal care.

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SOURCE TONE