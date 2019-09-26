Toner Cable Equipment, Inc. to Introduce QLink Fiber Optic L-Band Satellite Link at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

The QLink is a self contained outdoor enclosure (IP65 rated) that has four Optical transmitters (850-2450 MHz) along with dual redundant power supply's and fiber management. The QLink is designed to be directly mounted to the satellite antenna. The housing comes with Stainless Steel mounting hardware and weather tight cable entry glands for Fiber, Coax and Power.

When coupled with four L band receivers such as the Olson OLRR and Toner TLRC-4 rack mount chassis you have a complete 4 polarization L band fiber link that is cost effective and ready for a simple installation.

The QLink will be introduced in the Toner booth #2038 at the SCTE Cable Tec Expo in New Orleans, October 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

For more information contact Toner Cable Equipment, Inc. at (1) 215 675 2053 or info@tonercable.com, www.tonercable.com.

SOURCE Toner Cable Equipment, Inc.

