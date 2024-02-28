Toney Healthcare and Rebellis Group join to bring to health plans a comprehensive management consulting and clinical operations solution

Merger solidifies the combined organization's extensive service to the Medicare Advantage industry.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toney Healthcare, a clinically-oriented consultancy and provider of utilization management, care management and quality improvement services to health plans nationwide, has acquired Rebellis Group ("Rebellis"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rebellis is an expert model consulting firm founded in 2020 by industry thought leaders to address the needs of Medicare Advantage plans and their partners in areas such as strategy, Stars, change management, regulatory compliance, system and process optimization and Part D. With decades of consulting and operating experience, Rebellis' team of industry experts has established its reputation as a leader in the Medicare Advantage management consulting realm. The partnership with Toney Healthcare is highly complementary, bringing together Toney Healthcare's expertise in clinical operations with Rebellis' expert model consulting services.

Dr. Sam Toney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Toney Healthcare, said, "Our partnership with Rebellis enables Toney Healthcare to better serve our clients with a comprehensive offering of regulatory, compliance, pharmacy and strategic consulting services." He continued, "With their significant industry experience and complementary expertise in Medicare Advantage and Part D, we believe the addition of Rebellis will contribute to the long-term success of Toney Healthcare."

Betsy Seals, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rebellis added, "My team and I are excited about this next chapter in our journey. When founding Rebellis Group, our goal was to help clients achieve success in the rapidly changing Medicare Advantage landscape. Through our partnership with Toney Healthcare, we seek to fill a critical need in the market by combining our expert model with Toney Healthcare's strength in clinical operations and outsourced partnerships."

At closing of the transaction, Ms. Seals was named President of Toney Healthcare, and sits on the Board of the combined organization alongside Dr. Toney. Ms. Seals also retains her role as CEO of Rebellis Group, which will continue to operate under its current brand and management structure with its ongoing commitment to provide best in class consulting services.

Toney Healthcare is a portfolio company of Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners.

TripleTree, LLC acted as the financial advisor to Toney Healthcare, Centre Partners, and Health Enterprise Partners on the transaction. Bentley Associates acted as exclusive financial advisor to Rebellis.

About Toney Healthcare

Founded in 2008, Toney Healthcare provides expertise in all aspects of medical and behavioral health management for health plans nationwide. Toney Healthcare maintains an extensive US-based team of managed care experts, including physicians, nurses, social workers and non-clinical personnel, with experience in clinical operations execution, quality, accreditation and compliance. Toney Healthcare offers seasoned resources and best practices tailored to the unique needs of each organization and the populations they serve. For more information, please visit www.toneyhealthcare.com.

About Rebellis Group

Founded in 2020, Rebellis is a leading strategic advisory firm focused on providing expert guidance to Medicare Advantage organizations and their partners. Rebellis maintains a team of expert consultants with decades of experience in health plan strategy, operations and compliance. Rebellis focuses on assisting organizations achieve success amidst a rapidly changing regulatory environment. For more information, please visit www.rebellisgroup.com.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Centre Partners has invested over $2.6 billion of equity capital in more than 90 transactions across the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. More information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners (HEP) provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. More information is available at www.hepfund.com.

