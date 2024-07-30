Toney Healthcare Launches Toney Institute of Health Management

Master classes will train physicians, nurses, psychotherapists and other healthcare professionals for rewarding roles in health plan functions to apply their clinical expertise to improve healthcare

TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toney Healthcare, the managed care experts, today announced the launch of Toney Institute for Health Management to train health professionals seeking to grow their skills and broaden their impact in improving the quality, efficiency and cost of care in rewarding health plan careers.

The move makes Toney Healthcare the only healthcare management consulting group to offer professional development pathways into clinical operations roles that health plans need, such as in utilization management and care management.

"Health plans nationwide are searching for clinical professionals to support their mission and operations," said Sam Toney, founder and CEO of Toney Healthcare. "Toney Institute will help practicing clinicians make a similar leap that I made myself years ago. My fellow instructors and I are proud to share the practical applications and best practices we've amassed in serving all types of health plans, and create the next generation of clinical operations professionals."

Toney Institute master classes are tailored for practicing clinicians -- physicians, nurses and psychotherapists -- to acquire the knowledge, skills and mindset to succeed in health plan roles. With asynchronous and live learning taught by clinical experts who have transitioned to population health roles, Toney Institute master classes are practical, convenient and affordable.

Clinical health plan professionals are highly valued roles within health plans, applying their expertise to improve the quality and efficiency of the healthcare system at a broader scale. These professionals enjoy a positive work-life balance, the ability to work from anywhere, and opportunities to enhance or diversify their income.

Toney Healthcare provides medical management guidance, leadership and front line clinical operations to health plans nationwide. Through advisory services, experienced operators and novel programs, Toney Healthcare works with health plans to improve the health of entire populations, and help our health system work better.

The inaugural course, for licensed physicians to learn physician reviewer skills, concluded in June, with subsequent physician review courses now available. Additional courses will launch later this summer and fall -- for nurses to learn utilization management, and for psychotherapists to learn models to integrate behavioral and medical care.

To learn more and to enroll or subscribe for updates, visit ToneyInstitute.com.

About Toney Healthcare

Toney Healthcare brings peace of mind to health plans' clinical operations. Through guidance, leadership, talent and programs we provide expertise in all aspects of medical management, including operational execution, quality, accreditation and compliance. Our team of over 350 individuals includes nationally recognized subject matter experts, physician advisors, senior nurse executives, frontline clinical operators and other specialists. We have experienced the challenges and opportunities that risk-bearing entities face and provide seasoned resources and best practices tailored to the unique needs of each organization and the populations they serve. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Toney Healthcare serves health plan clients nationwide in all lines of business. For more information, visit www.toneyhealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Miniati

813-777-6552

[email protected]

SOURCE Toney Healthcare