Toney Healthcare Unveils New Branding and Website, Showcasing A Collective Mission of Service to Health Plans and Their Communities

News provided by

Toney Healthcare

22 Aug, 2023, 08:38 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toney Healthcare today unveils its new branding and website, built on grounding principles and values of service and expertise to support clinical operational excellence within health plans and other risk-bearing entities. This reintroduction positions Toney Healthcare for expansion and innovation, building on strategic investments by Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners in Nov. 2022.

Founded in 2008, Toney Healthcare provides talent, guidance and leadership for all aspects of medical and behavioral health management -- the critical clinical functions within health plans that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and the overall health of communities.

Toney Healthcare has been a flexible expert resource for dozens of health plans, sharing and cultivating best practices during periods of growth and change. Whether providing consulting services, filling resource gaps or deploying a dedicated clinical operations team, Toney Healthcare works to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem from within.

"The process of a rebrand is rooted in surfacing core values, taking a deep look at our partnerships, and planning for the future. It means speaking our truth, understanding our clients and their businesses, and identifying how we can serve our partners and the healthcare industry even better," said Dr. Sam Toney, founder and chief executive officer. "Being clear about who we are and how we deliver value creates clarity about our direction."

Toney Healthcare's mission is to positively impact communities and populations by serving health plans with tailored solutions and managed care experts.

View Toney Healthcare's new visual expression of partnership at https://www.toneyhealthcare.com/

About Toney Healthcare Consulting
Toney Healthcare brings peace of mind to health plans' clinical operations. Through guidance, leadership and talent, we provide expertise in all aspects of medical management, including operational execution, quality, accreditation and compliance. Our team of over 350 individuals includes nationally recognized subject matter experts, physician advisors, senior nurse executives, frontline clinical operators and other specialists. We have experienced the challenges and opportunities that risk-bearing entities face and provide seasoned resources and best practices tailored to the unique needs of each organization and the populations they serve. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Toney Healthcare serves health plan clients nationwide in all lines of business. For more information, visit www.toneyhealthcare.com.

Media Contact:
Mike Miniati
8137776552
[email protected] 

SOURCE Toney Healthcare

