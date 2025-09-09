Tongji SEM Ranks 8th Globally in FT's 2025 Master in Management Ranking

The program excelled in key indicators: it ranked 1st globally in Value for Money, and for three years, 100% of graduates secured employment within three months. It also placed 13th in Careers Service and 14th in Career Progress. Nearly 90% of students reported achieving their study goals, including enhanced management skills and broader global perspectives. Additionally, the Alumni Network Rank has further expanded—alumni resources across five continents provide current students and graduates with ongoing career support, collaboration opportunities, and cross-cultural exchanges.

This success stems from Tongji SEM's strong internationalization, practical learning, and ESG integration. The program is taught in English with diverse cohorts. Tongji SEM has established partnerships with over 100 top business schools in more than 30 countries worldwide, offering diverse international exchange programs including dual-degree programs, semester exchanges, and overseas summer schools, with more than 300 overseas study slots annually.

In 2024, Tongji SEM established its first overseas campus in Berlin, enhancing its global education ecosystem and empowering students to develop a global perspective. Additionally, the school launched the first Innovative Practice & Action Learning (IPAL) project, collaborating with companies including JD Digits Industrial, YTO Express, and Transsion Holdings, boosting students' innovation and problem-solving skills.

This leap in ranking is the result of Tongji SEM's continuous commitment to a student-centered and quality-driven education philosophy. It also validates the school's mission of cultivating management talents who are well-versed in Chinese business practices and prepared for global leadership. Accredited by AACSB, EQUIS, and CAMEA, Tongji SEM continues to commit to cultivating globally competitive talents, deepening international cooperation, and serving as a bridge between China and the world in management education.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768677/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768678/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768679/image_3.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768680/video.mp4

