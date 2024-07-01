TONI & GUY Academies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are now COLLECTIV Academy

BOSTON and CRANSTON, R.I., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TONI&GUY Academies of New England are excited to announce their official rebranding as Collectiv Academy, effective July 1, 2024. All three accredited cosmetology school locations, including two in Massachusetts outside of Boston (Braintree and Worcester) and one in Rhode Island outside of Providence (Cranston), will continue their established legacy in cosmetology education under this new brand.

"On behalf of Kenny, Fielding and the rest of our team, we are thrilled to welcome the Massachusetts and Rhode Island schools to the Collectiv Academy family and we look forward to supporting them in this exciting new chapter." says Lenore Gibson, co-founder of Collectiv Academy.

Alli Webb, co-founder of Drybar, is both an investor and on the management board of Collectiv Academy's parent company. She adds, "COLLECTIV has set the standard for what a beauty school experience should be. I wish it was around when I was exploring schools 25 years ago. The passion, skill, and experience that Kenny and Lenore Gibson have is extraordinary, and it's an honor to be part of their journey. I'm so excited to help the team as we continue to grow and serve budding stylists across the country."

For more information about Collectiv Academy, employment and enrollment opportunities, please visit our website at http://www.collectivacademy.com .

Fielding Graham

President, Collectiv Ventures Holdings LLC

[email protected]

(469)648-3333

