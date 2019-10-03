Toni Ko Returns To Beauty Industry With The Launch Of Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Toni Ko announced her return to the beauty industry with the launch of her newest company, Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC. This is the latest chapter for Ko, who graced the cover of Forbes "Richest Self-Made Women" issue in 2016. After starting affordable beauty brand NYX Cosmetics in 1999, she then sold it to L'Oréal in 2014, as one of the largest beauty acquisitions in history.

Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, announced the launch of its first cosmetics line with @KimChi_Chic, a queen, performer, Instagram sensation with 1.8 million followers, and TV personality best known for being a finalist on Season 8 of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

"Bringing @KimChi_Chic and Ketnipz together was a natural fit," stated Toni Ko, founder of Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC. "They both embody creativity, inclusiveness, positivity and self-acceptance. I wanted this collection to represent the same ideals," she continues.

The collection, KimChi_Chic Beauty, slated to hit e-commerce on October 16th, is founded on the belief of beauty for all. It features a high-quality, limited-edition eyeshadow palette with 18 colors coquettishly called Rainbow Sharts, creamy glittery eyeshadows, and high gloss liquid lip glosses in fabulous shades with unbelievable sparkle.

"There's no standard when it comes to who, what, when, where or how you apply your makeup," proclaims @KimChi_Chic. "Our only rule is to have fun, and add color to the rainbow of your life. Unleash your inner beauty!"

For the Rainbow Sharts distinct packaging, Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC and @KimChi_Chic, the self-described anime character and high-fashion model, had exclusive art designed by young artist Harry Hambley, whose cartoon, Ketnipz, is a genderless pink bean that promotes positivity and shares his amusing takes on life on Instagram with 1.3 million followers. The eyeshadow palette will feature the Bean, @KimChi_Chic, and Bean's infamous buddy, Doggo.

The assortment of products can be purchased individually or in a bundle with the eyeshadow palette and all 8 creamy glitter eyeshadows and 3 lip glosses exclusively at KimChiChicBeauty.com. The eyeshadow palette is priced at $28.00, the creamy glittery eyeshadow (with names including ranging from Strike a Pose to World Dominance) are $9.00 each, and the High Gloss liquid lip glosses are $9.00 each.

About Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

Bespoke Beauty Brands is the new age beauty incubator, restructuring the beauty business one brand at a time. In partnership with influencer entrepreneurs, BBB manages everything from concept creation to distribution. Based in Los Angeles, California, Bespoke Beauty Brands was founded by Toni Ko. Toni is a serial entrepreneur with a track record in developing and building successful brands. Toni founded her first company, NYX Cosmetics, which was acquired by L'Oréal in 2014. Since then, she has kept busy with several successful ventures including Thomas James LA, a chic, fashionable, and affordable sunglass company.

To learn more about @KimChi_Chic and Harry Hambley/Ketnipz:

@KimChi_Chic on Instagram and www.kimchithequeen.com

@harryhambley & @ketnipz

