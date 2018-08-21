Tonia DeCosimo Of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Announces Her Exclusive Interview With Susan Lucci

ABOUT SUSAN LUCCI AND P.O.W.E.R.



Susan Lucci is an American actress, television host, author and entrepreneur who is best known for portraying Erica Kane on the ABC daytime drama "All My Children." She exemplifies the type of woman that P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) features on their website as well as in their digital and print magazine.

Lucci has appeared in a number of television series and movies, music videos and competed in "Dancing with the Stars." She has received numerous awards and honors for her acting and has been named one of Barbara Walter's Ten Most Fascinating People. In New York City, her wax figure is prominently displayed at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, her handprint can be seen at Planet Hollywood and her caricature hangs at the famous Sardi's Restaurant. She has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California and she appears on a billboard at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. Susan's autobiography, "All My Life: A Memoir" placed on the New York Times Bestsellers List. In addition, she is considered a "Pilates Legend" in the fitness world and she sells the Pilates Pro Chair on QVC along with her own line of active wear.

P.O.W.E.R. Magazine was founded by Tonia DeCosimo who is the Editor-in-Chief. She is an entrepreneur, author and columnist. She founded the P.O.W.E.R. Organization/Magazine to inspire and feature professional women. Some of Tonia's previous interviews for P.O.W.E.R. include the legendary Bonnie and Anita Pointer, Carol Douglas, Carol Williams, France Joli, Doris Dalton and Mally Roncal. Tonia is the author of the recently published book, "Single and Not Settling! A Journey of Surviving the Dating World" which is a memoir and self-help book about her trials and tribulations of searching for love in the 21st century. To date, Tonia has been on 21 radio shows throughout the country and was featured in the October 2017 edition of Long Island Woman Magazine showcased under "Meet This Long Island Woman." She writes a monthly column for The Date Mix, The Web Magazine hosted by Zoosk.com, one of the largest dating sites in the U.S.

The interview with Susan Lucci covers both her professional and personal life, providing answers to the questions that every woman would love to know about her. Tonia states, "Susan Lucci is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities. She is still as humble and amazing as she was 30 years ago when I had the pleasure of meeting her for the first time."

P.O.W.E.R is a website as well as a digital and print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

