Tonia O'Connor Appointed CEO of Deepak Chopra's Next Generation Well-being Company, Chopra Global

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Chopra today announced that all of his businesses, brands and intellectual property has been rolled into a new company under the name, Chopra Global (www.chopraglobal.com) and will be led by CEO and board member Tonia O'Connor. O'Connor was most recently President and Chief Revenue Officer at Univision Communications where she oversaw Univision's multibillion dollar portfolio and helped spearhead the launch of several new media businesses and successful networks.

Deepak Chopra Tonia O'Connor

The health and wellness economy is exploding and globally represents over 4 trillion dollars annually. Yet, chronic and mental illnesses are climbing at an alarming rate. Chopra Global is uniquely positioned at the intersection of science and spirituality and its signature programs are clinically-proven to impact numerous parameters of health for improved physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Informed by wisdom traditions and backed by cutting edge science, the Company encompasses a variety of products and services; from digital meditation apps to online masterclasses to live events and personalized retreats at the Chopra Center. For more than two decades the Company has been empowering consumers on their personal journey of preventative health.

Chopra Global is backed by an investor group, including Alice Walton, Ray Chambers and Matthew Harris of Global Infrastructure Partners (through his wellness investment fund Avatar Companies). "The launch of Chopra Global will create a new paradigm in healthcare for the 21st Century," said Alice Walton. "With her experience in leading a company's commercial evolution, my fellow investors and I are thrilled to have a CEO like Tonia. She has a strong track record leveraging shifting market and consumer dynamics and knows how to capitalize on the exponential growth we are seeing in health and wellness."

"Well-being begins when we sleep deeply, eat food that nourishes, move our bodies, practice meditation, love ourselves and those around us, live with nature and truly understand how to create our collective reality," said Deepak Chopra. "Chopra Global will impact people across the world with content and products that will serve the whole person and reshape our perspectives on what's possible in terms of physical, mental and spiritual health."

With Chopra Global's new leadership and funding, the company's goal is to scale all of its content and products, while expanding its existing impact through both direct to consumer and enterprise solutions.

"The name 'Deepak Chopra' is synonymous with the well-being movement and Chopra Global is already leading the industry with omni-channel consumer experiences," said Tonia O'Connor. "I am incredibly excited to be part of a company with the potential to have a substantial impact, empowering people to make positive life changes and to reverse the statistics on so many of our health challenges. I am inspired by the team that has brought us to this juncture. Together, we will establish 'well-being' as a new global currency that benefits individuals and organizations alike."

About Chopra Global

Chopra Global is a modern healthcare company positioned at the intersection of science and spirituality. Anchored by the life's teachings and research of Deepak Chopra, a leading pioneer in integrative health, our signature programs are clinically-proven to improve numerous parameters of health for improved physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The Company's portfolio includes: digital content, meditations and masterclasses, teacher certifications, live events and personalized retreats, including Perfect Health, a groundbreaking, preventative health platform, created over 20 years ago. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra Global aims to engage one billion people in the well-being movement, making a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. www.chopraglobal.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Marion Public Relations

Kristen Marion

623-308-2638

216955@email4pr.com

SOURCE Chopra Global

Related Links

http://www.chopraglobal.com

