Tonic Bioventures and CSSi LifeSciences Enter Partnership to Form A New Life Sciences Fund

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonic bioventures, in partnership with CSSi LifeSciences, announces the formation of a new life science venture fund.

Tonic bioventures

Tonic bioventures will invest in opportunities that accelerate breakthrough medical technologies from proof-of-concept to commercialization. The fund will leverage regulatory and early clinical expertise through CSSi LifeSciences to advance innovative drugs and technologies that have the potential to transform the lives of patients. Tonic bioventures will source between 12 and 16 investments over a 3-to-5-year period. These will include therapeutics (i.e., drugs, biologics) for treating cancer, neurodegenerative and rare or infectious diseases, and breakthrough medical device technologies.

Tonic bioventures has partnered with CSSi LifeSciences as the CRO for its portfolio companies, utilizing the experience and success of the CSSi model to rapidly accelerate novel drugs and medical device technologies to commercialization by reducing time, cost and risks.

Dinar Dhond, Venture Advisor, says "tonic bioventures has been founded by a tight-knit group of experts, with a blend of investment, preclinical, CMC, regulatory, clinical and commercial operating experience. The team has a long and successful track record of working together covering all key aspects of the support required to make sound investments, develop the technologies, and secure successful commercialization that result in high value exits."

"The fund seeks to identify true innovation from high impact science in order to propel the development of effective drugs and novel technologies. Using CSSi LifeSciences' extensive regulatory expertise to harness science to guide clinical translation, we will de-risk investments and shorten the timeline and costs to profitable exits," says Regina Leung, General Partner.

The team will also include experienced investor Richard A. Moran, PhD as a Partner. "The current environment has never provided more opportunities to invest well and do good at the same time," Dr. Moran said.

For more information, visit www.tonicbioventures.com.

About tonic bioventures

Tonic bioventures is a venture formation fund that leverages regulatory and early clinical development expertise to identify, validate and advance breakthrough drugs and medical technologies through innovative companies that can transform the lives of patients.

About CSSi LifeSciences

CSSi LifeSciences is a global, innovative CRO and consulting group that specializes in advancing drugs and medical device technologies from discovery to commercialization. The company offers customized solutions to propel life science technologies to market by mitigating risks, time and cost, while increasing chances of success. For more information, visit www.cssilifesciences.com.

