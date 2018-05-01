Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services' Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Known for its dedication to patient-centered care, IPM chose Tonic to modernize its current intake and payments process. By making the process paperless, IPM frees up staff and clinicians to spend more time directly helping patients rather than being burdened with administrative tasks.

"Patients are our top priority and we are dedicated to providing a consistently high quality patient experience," said Craig Dunker, Chief Operating Officer, Independence Physician Management, UHS. "The intake process is a critical event in the overall patient experience, so it is imperative that we make it easy and stress-free for our patients."

Tonic's intuitive platform consumerizes the traditional patient intake process. Patients can complete intake forms and make payments on their mobile device or computer before their visit, or they can complete these tasks on an iPad in the clinic setting. As a result of this frictionless experience, Tonic can influence patient satisfaction and payments collections while simultaneously reducing the data errors and inefficiencies that are common with manual, pen and paper-based intake processes.

The Tonic platform will be integrated with UHS's Cerner electronic health record to create a single view of the patient for clinicians. Tonic's integration for this project includes bi-directional, real-time patient data feeds, content updates, and device integration. Custom-built integrations between Tonic and Cerner will also support the seamless collection of patient co-pays and past-due balances.

"Wooden clipboards, tedious paper forms and clunky payment terminals often make a poor first impression for patients," said Sterling Lanier, CEO of Tonic Health. "We are excited to collaborate with a leader like IPM, which recognizes that the intake process is a key driver in proactively creating an awesome patient experience."

About Independence Physician Management

Independence Physician Management ("IPM") was formed in 2012 as a separate and distinct physician management unit of Universal Health Services (UHS). Operating within 6 states and the District of Columbia through 500+ providers, IPM is dedicated to the support and service of acute care facilities, with limited services to behavioral health. IPM's focus is on the acquisition, employment and recruitment of independent physicians. IPM provides expertise to support physician management and alignment models; provides leadership to physician practices relative to industry trends and business models; provides oversight for efficient operations to ensure quality care at a reasonable cost, and actively works to position organizations to navigate the dynamic health care environment.

About Tonic Health

Tonic Health (www.tonicforhealth.com) is the leading cloud-based patient data collection and payments platform among large enterprise healthcare organizations. Tonic offers patients and staff an engaging, interactive experience for capturing any type of health information or any type of health payment from any device in any setting, plus real-time analytics to make that information actionable when and where it's needed most. Tonic is used by 15 of the Top 30 health systems in the United States, and is Apple's mobility partner for patient data collection.

