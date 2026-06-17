tonies® and BBC Studios bring Bluey to the Toniebox, expanding family storytelling through immersive audio play

Available for pre-order in the U.S. today, June 17, on tonies.com and target.com, the partnership will introduce a range of Bluey experiences designed to inspire play, storytelling and shared family moments, including Classic Tonies, interactive Tonieplay adventures, and themed accessories inspired by the globally celebrated series.

Bluey joins the tonies family at a time of accelerating global growth, with more than 12 million Tonieboxes already sold worldwide. For families, the partnership brings another opportunity to experience Bluey beyond the screen. For tonies, it reinforces the company's position as the destination for premium children's storytelling and one of the world's leading platforms for family entertainment and play.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, says: "At tonies, we're listening to our audience and responding to what excites them. Few brands capture family connection and playful storytelling quite like Bluey. For years, families around the world have asked for Bluey on the Toniebox, and we are incredibly proud to bring this beloved world to life in a way that feels uniquely tonies. This partnership is another powerful example of why many of the world's leading family brands trust tonies to thoughtfully extend the stories fans already love."

Suzy Raia, EVP Global Consumer Products at BBC Studios, adds: "Bluey has always encouraged children to jump into play, and tonies brings that spirit to life in a truly special way. We are especially excited by Tonieplay and how it invites families to actively take part in the stories they love. Together, we're thoughtfully expanding the Bluey universe through immersive storytelling and play in ways that feel authentic, playful, and true to the heart of the brand."

Rolling out across North America, DACH, the UK, France, Australia and New Zealand from June through October, the launch introduces families to an exclusive Bluey Tonieplay experience, developed in-house by tonies' studio and adapted directly from fan-favourite moments from the series. Designed as immersive audio-first play, the experience invites children to step into Bluey's world through interactive storytelling, playful challenges and adventures, and has been developed in close collaboration with BBC Studios to preserve the heart of Bluey while introducing a new way to engage with its characters and stories through hands-on play.

In addition, three Classic Tonies figurines including Bluey, Bingo, and Muffin will debut in North America, DACH, the UK, France and New Zealand. Themed accessories, including Bluey Listen and Play bags and a Bluey Toniebox 2 sleeve will be available across all markets.

Ginny McCormick, CXO of tonies, adds: "At tonies, we've spent more than a decade building expertise in how children naturally listen, imagine and play. That means every experience starts ears-first and every creative choice begins with protecting what families already love about a brand. With Bluey, we're especially excited to pair that philosophy with our original Tonieplay innovation, creating experiences that help children actively step into a world they already know by heart".

Since its debut in Australia in 2018, Bluey has built a global fanbase and become one of the world's most-watched animated TV series. Known for its heartwarming storytelling, humour, and celebration of play and family life, the show has grown into a cultural phenomenon. Its success has been widely recognised across the industry, earning accolades from a BAFTA to multiple Emmy Awards, as well as the 2026 Toy of the Year Award for "License of the Year" for the second consecutive year.

Pre-order is live now at https://us.tonies.com/collections/bluey-collection & www.target.com.

About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 12.2 million Tonieboxes and over 165 million Tonies have been sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around Toniebox 2 – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and about 20 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 350 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies' largest market, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand, with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% yoy), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

About Bluey

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr., and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios and Disney Branded Television.

Bluey | Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere.

ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands - including Doctor Who and Bluey - with the world's biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

BBC Studios | Website | Press Office | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

SOURCE tonies®