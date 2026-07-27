tonies introduces Toniebox Lite: growing the globally loved audio ecosystem for children

Introducing the next device with Toniebox Lite is the first proof point of tonies' strategy to build an ecosystem consisting of multiple devices, a rich above-the-box portfolio and accessories that enable experiences across the full breadth of family life. Toniebox Lite complements tonies' flagship Toniebox 2, which combines the company's full content portfolio with screen-free gaming through Tonieplay and a suite of enhanced features that support daily family routines. Launched just a year after Toniebox 2, Toniebox Lite further reflects tonies' commitment to accelerating its innovation cadence and extending its platform to best meet diverse family needs.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, says: "As parents increasingly seek mindful alternatives to passive screen time, we see a tremendous opportunity to champion the power of listening, spark imagination, foster independence and curiosity. To bring the benefits of audio to even more families, we are building a growing ecosystem that for the first time includes multiple devices - each of them designed for different family needs, while being connected by the same trusted world of stories, songs, characters, and play experiences. With Toniebox Lite, we open the door to that world for more families than ever."

Ginny McCormick, CXO of tonies, says: "Childhood rarely stands still. It unfolds across family vacations, visits with grandparents, and everyday adventures in between. Toniebox Lite's simple, portable design allows families to bring the tonies experience wherever childhood happens. For existing families, it expands how and where they can enjoy our platform. For new families, it offers an introduction to the benefits of playing, learning, growing up ears-first. And for tonies, it is another step in our mission to shape the future of childhood through listening."

Toniebox Lite: the core tonies listening experience, made accessible

Toniebox Lite delivers the signature tonies experience: screen-free, child-operated, and instantly intuitive, designed in a smaller and lighter form. Toniebox Lite is compatible with all Tonies ever released: the content library of more than 1,500 Tonies and more than 3,500 digital titles spans beloved global licensing partners alongside tonies Originals productions. As with Toniebox 2, Toniebox Lite offers parents the opportunity to co-pilot their children's experience through the tonies app, where they can control playback, set volume limits and access digital content easily.

The evolution into an ecosystem around multiple devices

With Toniebox Lite and Toniebox 2, tonies evolves into a true multi-experience ecosystem: a range of devices, each with a distinct profile, all running on one unified platform and one vast portfolio of curated content. Toniebox 2 remains the flagship, offering the full tonies experience including interactive Tonieplay gaming, the dynamic light ring as well as unique bedtime features such as the sleep timer, sunrise alarm and bedtime mode. Toniebox Lite complements it by delivering the core listening experience in a smaller and more portable form.

Innovation alongside the growing needs of families

The launch of Toniebox Lite represents the next step in tonies' mission to bring the benefits of listening to more children and families around the world. Alongside its expanding device portfolio, tonies continues to invest in new content experiences, from My First Tonies and interactive Tonieplay games to landmark partnerships with beloved brands including Bluey and Pokémon.

Toniebox Lite launches first in the United States and Canada. Pre-orders begin today, with first deliveries through tonies.com, walmart.com, as well as in-store at Walmart starting on August 22. Further North American channels will follow through September and October. Available at launch, kids across all markets will also be able to personalize their Toniebox Lite with a range of colorful covers that also add an additional layer of cushioning for everyday adventures.

Pre-order is live now at tonies.com and walmart.com in the US and tonies.ca and walmart.ca in Canada.

About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children starting as early as 1 play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 12.2 million Tonieboxes and over 165 million Tonies have been sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning ecosystem – centered around Toniebox 2 and Toniebox Lite – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies, about 20 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies® Originals to licensed content from around 350 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies' largest market, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand, with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in FY 2025 (+31% yoy), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE). tonies guides for FY 2026 group revenue above EUR 760m (+20% in constant currency) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9 to 11%.

SOURCE tonies®