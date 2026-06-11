tonies® and Hasbro Reimagine MONOPOLY®, GUESS WHO?®, and THE GAME OF LIFE® for a new era of screen-free, listening-led gaming for Tonieplay®

Developed for Tonieplay™, tonies' interactive gaming platform, the new titles transform beloved board games into screen-free, story-driven adventures where kids don't just play, they lead. In collaboration with Hasbro, the games are designed to ensure they stay true to the spirit of the originals while introducing new mechanics and functionality, fast gameplay, and rich interactivity.

Each title has been rebuilt to unlock new ways to play:

Tonieplay MONOPOLY Real Estate Rush (7+): A fast-paced, decision-driven experience where players build, trade, and strategize in real time, designed to keep kids engaged without waiting turns.

A fast-paced, decision-driven experience where players build, trade, and strategize in real time, designed to keep kids engaged without waiting turns. Tonieplay GUESS WHO? Monster Mysteries (5+): A playful guessing game that sharpens listening skills and deduction, bringing characters to life through sound, clues, and personality.

A playful guessing game that sharpens listening skills and deduction, bringing characters to life through sound, clues, and personality. Tonieplay THE GAME OF LIFE (5+): A branching, narrative-driven journey where players make choices that shape their path, encouraging independence, creativity, and replayability.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, says: "Our collaboration with Hasbro has already brought beloved characters into the tonies universe for younger listeners. Now, we're evolving that relationship to meet kids as they grow, transforming iconic Hasbro games for Tonieplay. The result is something entirely new: interactive, audio-led games that transform how kids can play today, while honoring the legacy of the originals."

Built exclusively for Toniebox 2, Tonieplay represents a new category of play that combines the joy of gaming with the developmental benefits of screen-free interaction.

Each experience is designed to encourage independent thinking and decision-making, support creativity and imagination, and enable flexible play, whether kids are playing independently or with others.

Ginny McCormick, CXO of tonies, adds: "Hasbro and tonies share a belief that the best family play experiences spark fun and confidence in children. With Tonieplay, we're creating a new kind of screen-free experience that gives children more independence to play and enjoy these iconic games on their own, while giving parents an option they can feel good about."

Whether played solo or together, each game blends strategy, storytelling, and interactive prompts to create a refreshed, dynamic version of the originals.

Marianne James, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing of Hasbro, comments: "This collaboration represents an important step in expanding how Hasbro brings its iconic games to life across new platforms and formats. By reimagining these iconic games for Tonieplay, we're bringing their stories and play patterns to life in a new, immersive format that encourages creativity, imagination, and screen-free fun. It's a great example of how we continue to evolve our brands to meet families wherever they play."

The Tonieplay Hasbro Games collection will debut in Summer 2026 with a phased global rollout, beginning with a U.S. pre-order live today on tonies.com. Following an initial on-shelf launch in July, the collection will expand across key global markets throughout August, building to a broad international release. Additional retail launches and expansions will follow into the fall, extending the collaboration's reach across tonies' core regions.

About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, redefining how children aged 1 to 12+ play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, more than 11.8 million Tonieboxes have been activated, and over 156 million Tonies sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around Toniebox 2 – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and two dozen Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 460 partners, including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, and Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies' largest market, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand, with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 630 people and achieved USD 756 million (EUR 630 million) in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% YoY) and is listed in the SDAX segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP , and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than 1 billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

SOURCE tonies®