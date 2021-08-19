tonies Teaches New Lessons Through The Magic Of Audio And The Sesame Street Friends

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in September, kids can sonically connect with their favorite Sesame Street friends through the magic of the Toniebox! Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Caddaby will share the joys of music and healthy habits with kids in the U.S., U.K., and Germany, with Canada soon to come.

For families new to tonies, it's the original screen-free audio entertainment system developed especially for young children. Designed for small hands and independent play, the system combines a Toniebox , a soft, shockproof, portable five-inch speaker cube with no screens, sharp corners or edges, complicated controls, etc., with Tonies - collectible, audible action figures that foster play, learning and imagination for toddlers and young children.

Through tonies' combination of tactile play and audio, families will enjoy fresh, original content. The Elmo Tonie is dedicated to all things music, teaching kids about different instruments, how to stretch their imaginations, and using music to exercise and to wind down. The Cookie Monster Tonie is all about healthy habits, from eating, to cooking, to exercise, to mindfulness.

"Sesame Workshop's mission is to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder, and what better way to do that than by providing them with the tools to discover new worlds all on their own," said Gabriela Arenas, VP, Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "With more songs to be sung and more wonders to be explored, tonies takes kids on an audio adventure with their favorite Sesame Street friends."

"Working with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, is an absolute dream come true for all of us at tonies," said Christoph Frehsee, tonies USA President. "There isn't a single person in the world that hasn't been enchanted by the friendly residents of Sesame Street. We are ecstatic to bring the voices and sounds of this iconic brand to life through the Toniebox."

Presale is now open for the Cookie Monster and Elmo Tonies on tonies.com, retailing individually for $14.99. Both Tonies will be fully available for purchase starting on September 23 via tonies.com, Target.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Amazon.com, CAMP.com and FAO.com. In-store, tonies can be found at FAO Schwarz in New York, CAMP retail locations and independent toy retailers nationwide.

Keep up with Sesame Street's neighborhood news through sesamestreet.org, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube at @sesamestreet. For the latest and greatest on tonies, visit tonies.com and follow on Instagram (@tonies.us), Facebook (@tonies.us) and Twitter (@ToniesUS).

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

ABOUT SESAME WORKSHOP

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

SOURCE tonies