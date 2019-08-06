Tonight is "National Night Out"; Millions to Celebrate Police-Community Partnerships

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups, businesses and local officials in over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide will join forces to mark the 36th Annual National Night Out (NNO) – a police-community partnership event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate in 'America's Night Out Against Crime' this year. National Night Out 2019 corporate sponsors are Ring, AT&T, Renewal by Andersen, Academy Sports + Outdoors, A&W Root Beer and Associa.

"Most cities and towns have been planning their NNO events since early in the year," said National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin, "They are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with local law enforcement. National Night Out is a reflection of how hard communities are working and the value of strong police-community partnerships."

National Night Out will feature thousands of block parties, cookouts, parades, potlucks, festivals, ice cream socials, neighborhood visits by first responders, flashlight walks and neighborhood meetings. Local, state and federal officials will be attending NNO events in many communities.

National Night Out is designed to:

Heighten crime prevention awareness; Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Peskin added, "Given the horrific events over this past weekend, this is a timely event for neighborhoods across America."

For more information, visit natw.org.

