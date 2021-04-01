Tonight! One Night Only! A Spectacular Rare Performance In Blues History Guitar Hero Joe Bonamassa Performs From Legendary Austin City Limits Live For Global Livestream Pay Per View Event

Austin is one of the first spots Joe originally performed as a three-piece, years ago at legendary Antone's, and is the city that saw the rise of guitar visionary Stevie Ray Vaughan . Austin City Limits Live, known as "music's best address," is a national landmark and was awarded "Best New Major Concert Venue" by Pollstar when it opened. It has been home to some incredible artists over the years such as B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Santana, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton , and Bonamassa himself as well as many others. ACL Live is a world-class stage to perform at and no doubt, Bonamassa will bring his incredible power to the stage, making his own mark on its history.

This event especially goes out to the fans, who via social media, have made their stamp on the evening, selecting their favorite Bonamassa tunes from his unparalleled, extensive catalogue of 24 #1 studio albums and countless productions, to create a very special set list.

Livestream tickets and packages are available to purchase at www.jbonamassa.com/streaming/acl. For all ticket purchases, the show will be available to watch on demand for one month.

There are a variety of pricing levels available for fans worldwide to be a part of this special "audience." Tickets to the livestream event starts at $30. Fans may also purchase a $44.99 package that includes a limited-edition commemorative t-shirt, or upgrade to the Deluxe package for $64.99 which also features the Ultimate Video Collection, a 1-year all pass for Bonamassa's on-demand service which includes 17+ concert releases from Joe Bonamassa, Black Country Communion, and Rock Candy Funk Party – available at any time on most devices.

As part of this unique concert event, fans also have the option to purchase a Commemorative VIP ticket giving them an experience they will never forget. VIP ticket holders will have their photo and name featured in the livestream credits and DVD credits as a virtual audience member.



Only a handful of in-person tickets are left for the ACL LIVE events and can be purchased at https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/.

Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Guitar World has honored him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist." The TWO TIME GRAMMY-nominated artist has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. Joe recently received his 24th #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with the studio album Royal Tea, a nod to his British heroes, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Amidst the pandemic, Joe performed the "Royal Tea" album in entirety before its release last September at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with over 17,000 virtual tickets sold, reaching 44 different countries. The event also raised over $32,000 for Bonamassa's Fueling Musicians program, presented by his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA). Now Joe is ready to hit the stage again for an even more exciting, fan-curated experience at Austin City Limits Live. Each ticket purchase for the livestream will include a $1 donation to 'Fueling Musicians'.

Bonamassa has been working hard to raise money for musicians affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The Fueling Musicians program is an emergency relief fund designed to support musicians by providing immediate cash payments for essential living expenses of $1,500 to help them stay afloat and get back on the road again when it is safe. To date, they've raised over $380,000 and distributed the money to over 230 artists. For those interested in donating, visit here: https://keepingthebluesalive.org/fueling-musicians/.

To keep up with everything Bonamassa, visit jbonamassa.com , and be sure to stay connected on social media.

About Joe Bonamassa

As a professional musician for over 30 years, Joe Bonamassa continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative and soulful body of work. Bonamassa's career began onstage opening for B.B. King in 1989 when he was only 12 years old. Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter with over 30 albums to date all under his own label, J&R Adventures.

In addition to his music and shows, Joe continues to crank out weekly programming for his radio show "Different Shades Of Blue" for Sirius XM's Bluesville channel. Last year, he kicked off a new at-home weekly video interview series "Live From Nerdville" which currently has over 40 episodes aired on his Facebook, YouTube and podcast outlets. With a new episode each week, Joe has featured conversations with Neal Schon of Journey, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Glenn Hughes, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', Walter Trout, Steve Lukather of Toto, Todd Rundgren, comedian Jeff Garlin, esteemed singer-songwriter Dion and is currently booking new names for his 3rd season. In June 2020, Bonamassa and his manager Roy Weisman debuted their new record label Keeping The Blues Alive Records by releasing music icon Dion's critically-acclaimed latest album Blues With Friends. In February 2021, KTBA Records released Chicago's reigning Queen of Blues Guitar, Joanna Connor's new album 4801 South Indiana Avenue, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues chart.

About Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation

Keeping the Blues Alive® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by two-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman. KTBA fuels the passion for music by funding projects and scholarships to allow students and teachers the resources and tools that further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has funded music programs and initiatives affecting 70,000+ students in all 50 states. This is accomplished by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country. Due to the impact of COVID-19, Joe Bonamassa and Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation launched the Fueling Musicians Program, which is providing immediate cash payments for essential living expenses, gas cards, Guitar Center gift cards, etc. to help artists stay afloat and get back on the road again when it is safe. Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support this program should go to the Keeping the Blues Alive website, ktba.org or ktba.org/fueling-musicians .

