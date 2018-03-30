Tonight's Mega Millions Prize Rises to $521 Million on Strong Sales

"It's thrilling to have such a huge jackpot up for grabs less than two weeks after the $456.7 million Powerball jackpot win in Pennsylvania on St. Patrick's Day," said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "Tonight's prize ranks as the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in game history."

Pennsylvania's recent Powerball® jackpot winner has yet to come forward. The jackpot-winning ticket sold in Manheim, Lancaster County, was the state's 18th Powerball jackpot win as well as the largest prize won in state history.

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010. The largest was a $91.8 million cash-value prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015.

Tonight's drawing marks six years to the day since the largest Mega Millions jackpot hit, when winning tickets for a $656 million jackpot were sold in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

The game's second-largest prize was a $648 million jackpot on December 17, 2013 with winners in California & Georgia. The third-largest was a $536 million jackpot won in Indiana on July 8, 2016.

In Pennsylvania, Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. A ticket costs $2.

Pool Play forms are found at palottery.com for the convenience of players who are pooling ticket purchases with their friends, which is a fun way to play responsibly.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit palottery.com for details on how to play Mega Millions.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tonights-mega-millions-prize-rises-to-521-million-on-strong-sales-300622225.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Lottery

Related Links

http://www.palottery.com

