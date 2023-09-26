Tonik extends core banking partnership with Finastra to accelerate growth

News provided by

Finastra

26 Sep, 2023, 00:31 ET

Finastra and Tonik strengthen partnership to fast-track deployment of new products and services as digital bank surpasses 1 million customers

MANILA, Philippines and SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has today announced a new deal with Tonik, renewing its partnership to power Tonik's end-to-end core banking capabilities with Finastra Essence. As part of the renewal, Finastra will strengthen the partnership with the deployment of dedicated consultants to help accelerate Tonik's development and launching of new products and services.

Greg Krasnov, CEO, Tonik, said: "From the start, Essence's open architecture and sophisticated functionality have given us the flexibility to build the right technology stack for our needs – whether that was launching the bank on time and on budget or fueling our rapid growth – as well as the agility to develop revolutionary new products and bring them to market quickly. This has been key to our success, helping us reach one million customers in less than three years, and with new dedicated resources from Finastra we will be able to accelerate our innovation even further."

John Guest, Managing Director, APAC, Universal Banking, Finastra, said: "Tonik's remarkable success shows what can be achieved with truly innovative thinking, backed by the right technology, and we are proud of the contribution our partnership and open platform have made. As well as being grateful for Tonik's continued confidence in us and our technology, we are excited to help the bank bring cutting-edge digital banking and financial inclusion to even more people in the Philippines."

Essence provides a unique combination of advanced technology with rich, broad and deep banking functionality, developed with over four decades of experience helping banks in Asia and across the world. Digital to the core, Essence is cloud-enabled and delivers next-generation, comprehensive retail and commercial banking capabilities, both conventional and Islamic. The solution delivers an omnichannel experience with all essential components pre-integrated, leading to a lower cost of ownership and reduced operational risk.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Finastra

Also from this source

Corvallis and Finastra extend partnership to help Italian banks accelerate their instant payments offerings

Finastra signs global agreement with Microsoft to accelerate trade platform modernization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.