Toni's Garage Doors Has Now Joined A+ Garage Doors

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to share some excellent news — Toni's Garage Doors is now part of the A+ Garage Doors family!

Interview summary with A+ Garage Doors Founder and CEO, Carrie Kelsch, and Toni's Garage Doors Founder, Isaac Hayakawa Speed Speed

This partnership combines two trusted local names with one shared goal: to provide the very best garage door maintenance and installation services in the Vegas Valley. Toni's customers will still see the same friendly faces and receive the same top-quality garage door work they've come to expect. From this partnership, they'll now have access to a larger team of dedicated and experienced garage door professionals, which means faster service response times, more dedicated support and enhanced options for new garage door designs and installations.

Whether homeowners need a garage door tune-up, a new motor, or a brand new garage door, the expanded Toni's Garage Door team is here to serve the Vegas Valley with the same local care and expertise they've always trusted.

About A+ Garage Doors

A+ Garage Doors was founded in 2005, by Carrie Kelsch. Since the early days of the company, A+ has focused on providing the best garage door service in the industry, and has proudly earned over 27,000 5-star customer reviews. Being a woman-founded and run business in the garage door service industry, A+ stands out from its peers through exceptional customer service and quality craftsmanship and repair work. When something isn't working with your garage door, A+ is there for homeowners, often able to service and fix their garage door within 24 hours. Now, as part of one united family, Toni's Garage Doors and A+ Garage Doors are better equipped than ever to keep garage doors running safely and efficiently — all from one reliable local team in Vegas.

We're thrilled to continue serving Las Vegas and Reno homeowners — now with even more ways to keep your home comfortable and connected.

A+ Garage Doors and Toni's Garage Doors services homeowners in the Vegas Valley and offers 24/7 emergency service to residents of: Henderson, Summerlin, Spring Valley, North Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Boulder City, Enterprise, Paradise, Green Valley, Whitney, Sparks, Carson City and Reno.

To schedule garage door service, maintenance, or new door installation, please contact us at (702) 344-1204 or visit APlusGarageDoor.com

To watch the full interview with Carrie Kelsch and Isaac Hayakawa click here.

SOURCE A+ Garage Doors