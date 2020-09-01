Tonkean Launches 'Changemakers': Matching Experts With Nonprofits to Solve Operations Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonkean, the operating system for business operations, today announced "Changemakers", a week-long hackathon-style event to connect non-profit organizations with volunteer experts from top tech companies, to help overcome operational challenges and run more smoothly and efficiently.

Today's businesses face operational and technical roadblocks that inhibit them from scaling fast, and lower their ability to make a more meaningful impact on the communities they care for. At large enterprises, these inefficiencies are increasingly mitigated via major investments in process automation software and hiring top tech talent, luxuries that nonprofits and small businesses don't usually have access to. The goal of the Changemakers project is to level that operational playing field.

In late October, nonprofits who sign up for the project will be paired with one or more business operations experts for a full week of service to improve the nonprofit's operational efficiency. Through Tonkean's close partnership with the AdaptivOps Community, which has brought together hundreds of the world's top operations and IT professionals to share ops knowledge, the Changemakers project will deliver hands-on advice from experts in IT, HR operations, sales operations, legal operations, financial operations and more. Each ops professional will be matched with a nonprofit based on their specific expertise and the organization's operational needs, and will be provided access to Tonkean's business operations platform to orchestrate their processes.

"We've realized through our work with several non-profit organizations that there's no shortage of passion and desire to make a difference for their causes," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO and Co-Founder of Tonkean. "What's often missing is the technical structure and operational processes to get these organizations functioning as efficiently as possible. When you join a non-profit, you don't do it because you love mundane data entry or project coordination, you do it because you want to change the world. We hope the Changemakers project will make that more achievable."

Today, Tonkean helps many of the Forbes 100 solve their operational challenges, improving critical metrics like revenue velocity, customer retention, and more. Specific processes range from legal intake to customer support triage, IT ticketing to new-hire onboarding and more. Tonkean's Adaptive Business Operations platform has proven valuable for business operations teams of all categories and has previously been made available to qualified nonprofits free of charge. The Tonkean platform will continue to be offered at no cost to these organizations to use throughout the Changemakers event and beyond.

In the spring of 2020, Shopping Angels, a service that enlists volunteers to personally deliver groceries and other essentials to those who prefer to stay home, was founded in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. By using Tonkean, they were able to quickly orchestrate the process of taking in requests and routing them to the appropriate volunteers around the country. Ben Wallace, a volunteer coordinator for Shopping Angels, saw the impact of Tonkean as a game-changer for their ability to scale, and subsequently joined Tonkean as a solutions engineer.

"At an organization like Shopping Angels, you want to use any donations and resources for achieving the core goal of getting groceries in the hands of high-risk individuals. So you don't want to invest time and energy copying and pasting email templates, looking up addresses, and manually checking for changes," said Wallace. "That's why it was so immensely valuable to have Tonkean's assistance in refining our processes at Shopping Angels – it took the process of connecting shoppers with customers from a manual slog to a well-oiled machine in all 50 states overnight."

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the operating system for business operations. Tonkean's Adaptive Business Operations platform gives business and functional IT teams the power to build a foundation for their unique set of systems, people, and processes to drive efficiency, flexibility, and scale. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in San Francisco with R&D in Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.tonkean.com, or follow Tonkean on LinkedIn and Twitter.

