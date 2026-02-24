Tonn Investments, LLC Announces US Bankruptcy Court Sale of Joseph Evan Shapiro's Assets and US District Court Judgement against Joseph Shapiro in excess of $14,000,000

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, 2024, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona approved the Chapter 7 Trustee's sale of certain Joseph Evan Shapiro's assets to Tonn Investments LLC, thereby transferring all of Mr. Shapiro's title and ownership of the following assets to Tonn Investments, LLC as documented by a Bill of Sale: Arcturus Holding, Inc.; Bytedragon Holding Co.; Frontier Global Technologies Holding(s) Inc.; QXGFF Holding(s) Inc.; Knight Transportation Technologies Inc.; Oriental Digital Asset(s) Holdings, LLC; Proxima Centauri Holding Inc.; Oncam Holding(s) Inc.; Shapiro LLC; FutureFone, LLC; 2GTHR, LLC; and any other entity in which Joseph Shapiro held an interest as of May 15, 2023.

On January 27, 2026, the US District Court for the District of Arizona, Judge G. Murray Snow presiding, ordered the Clerk of the Court to enter a judgement in favor of Scott L. Tonn in the amount of $3,278,246.16, with $772.44 daily per diem post-judgement interest and in favor of Tonn Investments, LLC in the amount of $10,803,082.18 with $4,316.23 per diem post judgement interest.

Tonn Investments, LLC is attempting to collect upon the judgement against Joseph Evan Shapiro and seeks information about the Joseph Evan Shapiro a.k.a. Joe Shapiro assets listed above. Tonn Investments seeks to share benefits of any monetization and/or collection of funds related to the aforementioned.

Inquiries regarding the Joseph Evan Shapiro assets or judgment in favor of Tonn Investments, LLC are directed to contact [email protected].

