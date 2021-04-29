Tonometers Market to grow by USD 47.61 million|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a positive impact on the tonometers market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Table-mounted is the leading segment in the market.

Table-mounted is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.

AMETEK Inc., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Halma Plc, Huvitz Co. Ltd., KOWA Co. Ltd., Metall Zug AG, MicroMedical Devices Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., and Revenio Group Corporation are the top players in the market.

AMETEK Inc., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Halma Plc, Huvitz Co. Ltd., KOWA Co. Ltd., Metall Zug AG, MicroMedical Devices Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., and Revenio Group Corporation are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases. However, a shortage of skilled ophthalmologists may impede the market growth.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases. However, a shortage of skilled ophthalmologists may impede the market growth.

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AMETEK Inc., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Halma Plc, Huvitz Co. Ltd., KOWA Co. Ltd., Metall Zug AG, MicroMedical Devices Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., and Revenio Group Corporation are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, the shortage of skilled ophthalmologists is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this tonometers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Tonometers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Tonometers Market is segmented as below:

Product

Table-mounted



Hand-held

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Tonometers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tonometers market report covers the following areas:

Tonometers Market Size

Tonometers Market Trends

Tonometers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the high growth potential from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the Tonometers Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Tonometers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist tonometers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tonometers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tonometers market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tonometers market vendors

