TONTOTON - A Certified Environmental and Social Solution to Prevent Ocean Bound Plastic

On March 2nd of 2021, TONTOTON became the first company worldwide certified under the Ocean Bound Plastic Neutrality Standard. The plastic pollution crisis needs immediate action to reduce air pollution caused by open air burning and to stop the flow of plastic waste into the ocean. TONTOTON, with the help of international companies, offers an immediate and long-term solution to upcycle plastic waste into usable energy and raw materials. As Vietnam is the 4th largest contributor to marine plastic pollution globally, with an estimated 2,500 tons of plastic waste discharged daily, the TONTOTON activities are currently focusing on poor waste management areas of North and South Vietnam.

"After many years of activity in the reusable packaging market, we have seen a growing demand for sustainable impact from our customers. I have seen that single-use plastic cannot be recycled and therefore is not collected, I call it "orphan plastic" and it constitutes much of the waste in the environment and in the oceans. Through our certified plastic credit system, we have built a solution which allows companies to support the treatment of "orphan plastic" and make a sustainable global impact." – Barak Ekshtein, Founder and CEO, TONTOTON.

