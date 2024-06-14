Tony Anscombe to EMCEE Collision Conference 2024's Developer Track: FullSTK

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that Tony Anscombe, Cyber Security Evangelist at ESET, will be the emcee for the Developer Track: FullSTK at this year's Collision Conference. With topics ranging from AI and privacy to future tech, Anscombe will introduce and shed light on a range of critical technology topics during the event, which brings together the product managers, data scientists, coders and engineers programming the future to talk tech.

"In today's rapidly evolving tech landscape, collaboration and convening are paramount. Events like Collision Conference provide invaluable platforms for developers, engineers, and industry leaders to come together, exchange ideas, and drive innovation forward. I'm thrilled to be part of the Developer Track: FullSTK, where we'll delve into crucial topics shaping the future of technology," Anscombe remarked.

Tony Anscombe brings a wealth of experience to the stage as Cyber Security Evangelist at ESET, having spoken at renowned industry conferences such as RSA, Black Hat, Infosec, Gartner Risk and Security Summit, and the Child Internet Safety Summit. Most recently, Anscombe presented on cyber risk insurance, and published an industry whitepaper on the topic, for ESET World 2024, an annual event where global cybersecurity professionals, analysts and decision-makers come together to discuss technological advancements.

During the FullSTK Developer Track, the following topics will be highlighted:

Future Tech: Explore the potential of superpositions and DNA enzymes in processing data at unprecedented speeds, the impact of identity orchestration on development, the future of ambient computing, and advances in AI and machine learning.





Security and Compliance: With the escalation of cyberwarfare and increasingly stringent legislation, discover new security tools and tactics. Learn what companies and nation-states can do to thwart sophisticated cyberattacks and stay ahead of technological advancements.





Privacy and Diversity in Data: Address the pressing ethics of AI technology, including opaque terms and conditions and algorithmic biases. Discuss how technology companies are advancing data privacy and fostering diversity to design complex AI systems free from bias.





The Role of the Engineer: Analyze how DevOps teams have led the way in remote work and the ongoing influence of engineers on the future of work. Investigate the challenges companies face in acquiring technically skilled workers and the implications of nearshoring talent.

As a speaker, author, and recognized expert in the current threat landscape, security technologies, data protection, privacy, and internet safety, Anscombe's insights are highly sought after and respected globally. He is regularly quoted in leading security, technology, and business publications such as BBC, The Guardian, The New York Times, and USA Today. Additionally, he has made broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, CBC, CP24, Global News, and CBS, establishing himself as a trusted voice in the cybersecurity domain.

Don't miss the opportunity to engage with Tony Anscombe and gain valuable insights during the FullSTK sessions at Collision Conference 2024. For more details, visit here: LINK.

