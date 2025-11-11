Tony Award Winner Julie Halston to Host 16th Annual Broadway Belts for PFF! 2026, Featuring America's Got Talent Star Daniel Emmet

Annual fundraiser for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation returns Monday, March 9, 2026, at SONY Hall in New York City with a simultaneous virtual stream; tickets expected to sell out

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) today announced that "Broadway Belts for PFF!" will take place Monday, March 9, 2026, at SONY Hall in New York City, with a live virtual stream available for audiences nationwide. Tony Award–winning actress and pulmonary fibrosis (PF) advocate, Julie Halston, will host. The evening's talent lineup will include Daniel Emmet, the powerhouse vocalist known from America's Got Talent, with additional performers to be announced.

Daniel Emmet joins the talent lineup for Broadway Belts for PFF! on March 9, 2026, at SONY Hall, with Julie Halston hosting and a virtual live stream available nationwide. For more information, visit broadwaybeltsforpff.org.

The one-of-a-kind celebration fuels funding and awareness for the more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. There is no known cure.

"Every year, Broadway Belts for PFF! brings the theater community and patients together for an unforgettable night with a powerful purpose," said Julie Halston, who lost her husband, acclaimed New York City broadcaster, Ralph Howard, to PF. "I carry Ralph's memory with me every day, and I am honored to stand with this community to raise funds, raise voices, and move us closer to a cure."

The upcoming 2026 gala unites Broadway favorites, emerging artists, patients, caregivers, and supporters to fund research, programs, advocacy, and education for those living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease (ILD).

Daniel Emmet is a leading voice in classical-pop crossover. A top 10 finalist on America's Got Talent (2018), he returned in 2022 as the viral "singing voice of Simon Cowell." He's appeared on PBS and The Kelly Clarkson Show, headlined Las Vegas stages (Caesars Palace, Paris, Westgate), and performed for major sports broadcasts. Emmet currently tours with 16-time Grammy winner David Foster, sings with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and fronts his own symphonic concerts.

"Broadway Belts is joy with impact," said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. "The funds raised accelerate research, improve care, and elevate the patient voice. We are grateful to Julie, Daniel, our sponsors, and the entire creative team for making this night possible."

Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern as Musical Director. The benefit is produced for the sixteenth year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Ed Windels, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), and Julie Halston.

Event Details

What: Broadway Belts for PFF! 2026

2026 When: Monday, March 9, 2026

Where: SONY Hall, New York City, and streaming virtually

Tickets/Stream and sponsorship information: Tickets are expected to sell out. Secure your seat now at BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org.

Broadway Belts for PFF! is sponsored in part by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to accelerating research, empowering our community, and transforming care so that everyone with pulmonary fibrosis can live a better life. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733)

Contact: Dorothy Coyle, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation