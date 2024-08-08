TONY AWARD®-WINNING SARAH JONES DEVELOPS NEW SOLO SHOW TITLED "THE COST OF NOT CARING" IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CARING ACROSS GENERATIONS

Caring Across Generations is a national organization founded in 2011 by Ai-jen Poo and Sarita Gupta to transform care across the lifespan.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Tony Award®–winning visionary and comedian Sarah Jones comes a sneak-peek of her newest show in development: a one-woman performance celebrating the caregiving work that makes all other work possible. Inspired by Caring Across Generations's movement to change the way Americans value and support care, "The Cost of Not Caring" brings to life a medley of characters often inspired by Jones' real-life, multiracial family. These voices represent a span across class, culture, ability, gender and generations as they navigate the joy, frustrations and hilarity of providing and receiving care.

Jones will perform a 45-minute version of her work-in-progress show this August and September 2024. The tour begins in Chicago at Resolution Studios on Sunday, August 18th, followed by stops in Atlanta at The Loft at Center Stage on Sunday, September 15th and in Detroit at St. Andrews on Thursday, September 19th.

"'The Cost of Not Caring' is one way I hope to pay tribute to the caregivers in my life," said Jones. "From my grandmother and mother to my various aunties of different cultural backgrounds, my family was filled with caregivers. And in my adult life, after a bad accident and various health issues I received care both at home and in facilities. I hope audiences will see their own care workers, tías, bubbes and pops in the characters I portray, and celebrate the people who are the backbone of our communities and our country."

Millions of people across the U.S. are struggling to find and afford care, leaving family caregivers to fill the gaps. More than one in five adults in the U.S. provide unpaid care for older adults or disabled people in their lives.

"Coming up together in the 1990s, Sarah and I wished we could have seen our multigenerational families reflected in the TV, movies and culture around us," said Ai-jen Poo, co-founder and executive director of Caring Across Generations, who began organizing domestic workers in New York City as Jones was performing at poetry slams in the Lower East Side. "Dramatizing the inner lives of people who do the essential work that sustains our communities, as 'The Cost of Not Caring' does, has the power to transform our relationship to aging, illness and disability. Sarah and I believe that art can change how we as a society collectively value and support people who have care responsibilities or needs."

Jones's tour is part of "Care on Tour," a larger summer storytelling and advocacy initiative by Caring Across Generations and partners that also includes a bus tour across Georgia, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. This unified effort aims to amplify the urgent need for affordable, accessible care across the nation by taking care stories, education and action on the road ahead of the election, and inspiring collective action.

Called "a master of the genre" by The New York Times, solo performer and Tony Award–winner Sarah Jones is a writer, director, podcast host, and activist known for portraying a variety of characters based on her real multiracial family. Renowned as "a one-woman global village," Sarah uses her work, including her Broadway hit "Bridge & Tunnel" and her critically acclaimed show "Sell/Buy/Date," which inspired a film of the same name, to hold up a loving mirror to her diverse audiences.

Ai-jen Poo is a next-generation labor leader, award-winning organizer, author, and a leading voice in the women's movement. She is the president of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, executive director of Caring Across Generations and a trustee of the Ford Foundation. Poo is a nationally recognized expert on the care economy and is the author of the celebrated book The Age of Dignity: Preparing for the Elder Boom in a Changing America.

Caring Across Generations is a national organization of family caregivers, care workers, disabled people, and aging adults working to transform the way we care in this country so that care is accessible, affordable and equitable — and our systems of care enable everyone to live and age with dignity. To achieve our vision, we transform cultural norms and narratives about aging, disability and care; win federal and state-level policies; and build power amongst the people touched by care. For more information, visit caringacross.org.

