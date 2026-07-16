Tony Cheevers Joins Covo Intelligence as Director of Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covo Intelligence, an independent research and intelligence firm built for the moments when brands can't afford to guess, today announced that Tony Cheevers has joined the firm as director of strategic growth, effective July 15.

In this role, Cheevers will lead strategic growth for Covo, deepening relationships with brands and agency partners and expanding the firm's client base across its research and consulting work.

"Tony is exactly the kind of partner we need as Covo grows," said Colby Vogt, founder and president of Covo Intelligence. "He's spent his career building genuine relationships with brands and agencies, always in service of helping them uncover the truth about their markets and customers, and that's exactly the standard our clients have come to expect from us. Having him lead business development formally is a natural next step, and we couldn't be more excited to have him on the team."

Cheevers joins Covo from Researchscape, where he led sales, communications, and marketing initiatives since 2015, most recently as customer success officer and a key member of the firm's customer satisfaction team. Previously, he held leadership roles at Virgin (UK), KLM (Netherlands), Schlumberger (France) and with the U.S. Postal Service.

"Over more than three decades in this business, I've learned that research and strategy only matter if the relationship behind them is real," said Cheevers. "That's exactly what drew me to Covo – a team that treats every client relationship as a partnership, not a transaction. I'm looking forward to helping brands see what's possible when they have that kind of partner in their corner."

Cheevers can be reached at [email protected].

About Covo Intelligence

Covo Intelligence helps organizations move beyond data to intelligence. Through custom research, audience insights, reputation analysis, and strategic guidance, Covo uncovers what people think, why they feel that way, and what leaders should do next. The firm partners with organizations facing pivotal moments where better intelligence leads to better decisions. Learn more at covointelligence.com.

SOURCE Covo Intelligence