Tony Goldwyn and Firstleaf Unveil Brand Campaign and Limited-Edition Wine Collection

Tony Goldwyn, a long-time wine enthusiast who loves discovering new varieties, embodies the ethos of the Firstleaf customer and supports the brand's mission of putting the joy back in wine exploration by removing the guesswork. Starting with a simple quiz, Firstleaf combines Old-World winemaking traditions with its patented technology to offer the most personalized wine shopping experience so finding new wines is more enjoyable and efficient. Goldwyn worked directly with Firstleaf's Head of Winemaking, Dr. Marinda Kruger, to curate a selection of six exceptional wines that reflect both his personal taste and appreciation for quality.

"Partnering with Firstleaf is a dream come true for me as a wine lover," said Tony Goldwyn. "I've tasted some incredible wines that I wouldn't have discovered otherwise, thanks to Firstleaf. Their unique approach to wine curation perfectly matches my passion for exploring new and exciting varieties. I had a fantastic experience working with their team, and I'm thrilled for everyone to try the wines I've selected!"

Available just in time of the fall and winter holidays, the collection features a diverse range of whites and reds, including:

FogBreak 2021 Grüner Veltliner ( Monterey County, California ): One of Tony's favorite Firstleaf wines. This Grüner Veltliner is crisp and minerally with just a touch of fruit.

One of Tony's favorite Firstleaf wines. This Grüner Veltliner is crisp and minerally with just a touch of fruit. Les Bottes à Terre 2022 Grenache Blanc ( Paso Robles, California ): Tony enjoys the complexity of this dry Grenache. It has a nice depth and body with floral and fruit notes.

Tony enjoys the complexity of this dry Grenache. It has a nice depth and body with floral and fruit notes. Wisdom Point 2021 Rosé of Grenache (Piekenierskloof, South Africa ): This is a balanced rose that Tony continues to enjoy. It's not too sweet, has subtle citrus notes, and a clean finish.

This is a balanced rose that Tony continues to enjoy. It's not too sweet, has subtle citrus notes, and a clean finish. Gradino di Pietra 2022 Heritage Red Wine Blend (Terre Siciliane IGT, Italy ): An everyday drinkable red. It's an instant crowd-please with red fruit on the nose and warm notes of vanilla and caramel.

An everyday drinkable red. It's an instant crowd-please with red fruit on the nose and warm notes of vanilla and caramel. 1/3 WA 2020 Syrah (Columbia Valley, Washington ): Tony loves a bold Syrah, and this one does not disappoint. It's medium-bodied and has a bit of spice with a dry finish.

Tony loves a bold Syrah, and this one does not disappoint. It's medium-bodied and has a bit of spice with a dry finish. Contre-Jour 2021 Red Blend (Minervois AOC, France ): This is an intriguing French red that Tony loves to uncork with friends. It's earthy and spicy with beautiful tannins.

"We are thrilled to work with Tony and think he is the perfect partner for Firstleaf," said Geoffrey Sanders, Firstleaf's Chief Marketing Officer. "He has a true respect for the art of wine making, and believes in our mission that wine discovery should be fun, not difficult or overwhelming. We hope that with Tony's incredible platform, community, and following, we will be able to show that Firstleaf has created the superior way to explore and shop for wine."

"Tony has been an exceptional and committed partner from day one," said Richard Preciose, Senior Director of Brand, Creative & PR at Firstleaf. "With this being our inaugural celebrity campaign, Tony introduces an exciting dynamic while staying approachable. Our goal was to create content with him that truly illustrates our wine selection process and reassures new members that it can be simpler than they might think."

For more information about the limited-edition collection and to join the wine discovery journey with Tony Goldwyn and Firstleaf, please visit www.firstleaf.com/sip, and follow @firstleafwine on Instagram and Facebook.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they love without the hit-or-miss. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers, and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

Exceeding 3,000 awards and more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points, Firstleaf has established itself as the wine industry's most-awarded company. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Firstleaf's industry-leading innovation is seen in the 2023 introduction of WinePrint™. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into a member's preferences, including favorite wines, varietals, and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint is featured on the latest version of the Firstleaf app, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

SOURCE Firstleaf